Laurent Sylvestre’s engaging mix of humour and heartfelt sincerity provided fresh insights into leading a multi-generational workforce, a topic that hits home in today’s diverse workplaces.

Laurent’s journey to founding The Human Perspective started on April 1, 2020. No, it wasn’t an April Fool’s joke—it was a mission with a serious purpose. “What I do is very simple,” he explained. “I help individuals, executive teams, and organisations become the best version of themselves.”

The core of Laurent’s talk was about the richness of having up to five generations in the workplace. From Traditionalists to Gen Z, each generation brings unique perspectives and strengths. But instead of focusing on what sets these generations apart, Laurent emphasised the importance of finding what unites them.

To illustrate this, he conducted a quick, interactive survey to gauge the generational mix in the room. “Who is a Gen Z? Very brave of you. Millennials? Generation X? Baby Boomers? And do we have any Traditionalists today?” This exercise set the stage for exploring shared values and goals that transcend age.

Laurent’s leadership model revolves around three intertwined aspects: leading the enterprise, leading others, and leading self. He delved into each aspect, highlighting the importance of balancing strategic knowledge, people management, and self-awareness. The first layer, “leading the enterprise,” involves traditional skills like strategy, market navigation, and execution. The second layer, “leading others,” focuses on motivating and engaging teams, fostering high performance, and building strong relationships.

But the most profound part of his model is “leading self.” Laurent shared candidly about his personal struggles, from childhood depression to adjusting to life in New Zealand. “By the age of 11, I was 25 kgs heavier than an 11-year-old kid. I changed school and got bullied daily,” he recounted. These experiences underscored the importance of self-leadership in achieving authentic and impactful leadership.

Laurent’s emphasis on authenticity and vulnerability was particularly striking. He argued that true leadership comes from showing your authentic self and embracing vulnerability as a strength. “Being vulnerable is not weak; it’s strong,” he stated. “In a world that often values toughness and perfection, being vulnerable allows us to connect on a human level.”

He encouraged leaders to share more of themselves, even if it’s just small steps. “You’ll be surprised at how deeply you can connect with others and how it can transform your workplace,” he said. Laurent shared how his own vulnerability and authenticity had helped him connect with his teams and foster a more inclusive and supportive work environment.

A key takeaway from Laurent’s talk was the idea that every leader has a unique superpower. Instead of striving for perfection, he urged the audience to focus on discovering and leveraging their unique strengths. “We need to stop trying to be perfect and start trying to be purposeful,” he emphasised. This approach not only fosters personal fulfilment but also drives better organisational outcomes.

Laurent wrapped up his keynote with a powerful call to action. Quoting Maya Angelou, he encouraged the audience to have the courage to change things and to start with themselves. “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?”