The modern country or farmhouse style has been growing in popularity for many years but, there’s a new style in town that takes this popular style up a notch or two. Modern Country meet Urban Ranch, the stunning new style that’s featured seamlessly throughout GJ’s new Nelson showhome.

Beginning with the home’s unique kitchen there are many features to love here, from the bold coloured tile full wall splashback, built in hood with integrated shelving, to the monochromatic panelled kitchen island. Simple white panelled cabinets and fluted glass bring this look together. While a hidden feature is the indoor-outdoor servery window providing the perfect summer BBQ spot.

Large wooden beams line the ceiling throughout the family room bringing in a rustic touch to the space. A designated dining space sits parallel to the home’s kitchen and separates it from the home’s cosy lounge space. Here a panelled wall ties into the kitchens monochrome theme painted in the same dark teal green shade as the kitchen island and splashback tiles. A built in window nook provides a great space to curl up and relax beside the built in fireplace.

Being both stylish and functional the home features an additional media room perfect for movie nights and designated kids activity or study space to provide options for a busy family. Still keeping with the home’s stylish rustic charm the media lounge showcases an exposed brick feature wall, tying into the home’s red brick exterior. A recessed ceiling creates a focal point for the stylish chandelier, while built-in shelving and iron look glass panell doors add a stylish touch.

Touches of style continue throughout the home with feature panel walls in each of the home’s four spacious bedrooms and statement tiles and wood-look panels in the bathrooms. A designated mud-room space in the entry hall adds to the country feel and ties into the bedrooms panelled look.

So what do you think? Will you be adopting the Urban Ranch style or keeping with the tried and true modern country theme. Whatever your style is GJ’s can help you design a home that matches you needs, wants and lifestyle so talk to the team today to start your new home journey. Click here to see more of GJ’s Nelson stunning Urban Ranch showhome, or take a look at all of their showhomes on their website.