M2woman Journey to Excellence, with Craigs Investment Partners brought to you by SRW, Tax Management New Zealand, and Waitiri Creek Wines, was held in Auckland on the 27th of October, 2023 to celebrate the resilience of individuals and organisations in pursuit of excellence and the potential to do good while doing well.

Marking the 14th occurrence of this event we reflected on the notable progress in conversations around diversity, inclusion, sustainability, and governance since the event’s inception in 2018. With the changing landscape marked by the adoption of ESG metrics in business, the advent of AI, and the rise of new generations in the workforce, the event promised also gave insights into how these elements interplay with the future of business and workplace culture.

The event featured keynotes from influential leaders. Jacinta FitzGerald, co-founder of Mindful Fashion New Zealand, discussed the power of ideas to drive sustainable industry. Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive of ProCare, highlighted the role of technology in healthcare. Professor Marjo Lips-Wiersma from AUT spoke about meaningful and sustainable living and working.

Susan Peterson, chair of Vista Group International and a director of Craigs Investment Partners, updated on the future of work, emphasising the importance of governance and culture in New Zealand’s most impactful companies and the shifting values brought by a new generation of employees. The event also included a panel discussion with Sharon Harrison, who advocates for ESG in business, and Rawinder Singh, who is at the forefront of developing AI tools for safety and environmental preservation.

Attendees had the chance to win a $1000 wardrobe from Kate Sylvester, thanks to TMNZ, and enjoyed wines provided by Waitiri Creek Wines, which symbolises the event’s commitment to networking and celebration.

The overarching message was one of empowerment, resilience, and the collective ability to enact change. The gathering ended on a high note, with the promise of continuing the journey to excellence in various domains of work and life.