It’s not often the events of real life conspire to make a TV show release early. But in the case of Emily In Paris on Netflix shooting schedules had to be pushed forward so a certain little sporting event wouldn’t get in the way of filming. Seasons normally begin in December, but to accommodate the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris this year the schedule has been pushed forward to the first episodes being dropped in August and part two releasing in September.

Executive producer and director Andrew Fleming tells Tudum, “We’re getting a different textural feel of Paris. It was fun to think about the city in a different way for scenes that are more dramatically oriented, and to see Paris not all sunny and flowery but to see it a little gray and cozier and people in coats and dark skies. It’s just as beautiful during the winter, if not more so.”

Now that we’re in the mood for France, it’s time to check out everything to do there during the Olympics.

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/Netflix © 2024