Emily is also touring from the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, which gives us the itch to turn on roaming data, and explore ourselves. Here’s our topic French picks once you leave the capital, romance and drama not included.

NICE

Nice has attracted artists for centuries and it’s easy to see why. It’s gorgeous sitting on the French Riviera and attached to the Mediterranean. Take a cruise along the Mediterranean coastline and then come back and keep the theme going with a Med flavoured pizza at Les Amoureux which some consider the best pizza in the city. Old Town gives a glimpse into how the city used to be, with tight narrow streets lots of cozy little restaurants, and plenty of open air markets. There’s a nook for you somewhere here. Enjoy the coast along the 7km long Promenade des Anglais, otherwise known as the prom by the locals. This was made by British aristocrats who wanted to promenade along the coast in a dignified fashion. The British hotel names along it’s route still bare witness to this legacy. Nice will be hosting the football during the Olympics.

Teauhupo’o

The true beauty of France is that while we celebrate our Winter issue of M2woman here in New Zealand, France is bursting into full summer bloom. The only problem with travelling there at the moment is going to be the waves of tourists there for the Olympics. While most of it takes place within the heart of Paris some events take place much much further away. In fact (while we talk about waves) the furthest flung venue for the Olympics is Teauhupo’o located at the southern tip of Tahiti. This Surf venue breaks the world record for furthest placed venue from host city, and for good reason. When you want world class surf, you don’t go to France, you go to French Polynesia. The best way to get to the village is by boat. Take the Teahupoo Olympic Wave Journey for a well rounded experience of waterfalls, coral reef snorkeling,and a quick lunch on a sandbar. You know, Tahiti stuff.

Bordeaux

Just a 2 hour train ride from Paris Bordeaux offers a gateway to wine country. Get a taste for the place by taking a wine tour through UNESCO World Heritage-listed St-Emilion or Medoc. Once you’re back in town check out the incredible architecture of The Place de la Bourse finished in 1775 along the river Garonne. You now get twice the view with one of the newest landmarks, The “Miroir d’Eau”, a gigantic water mirror that perfectly reflects the landmarks that surround it. It’s thought to be the biggest of it’s kind. Afterward appreciate french cuisine with Arcada, an unassuming backstreet bistro with the worlds worst kept secret, a Michelin star.

While you’re here you may as well catch a few of the olympic football games happening. Or perhaps an art gallery or two instead.