In the labyrinthine alleyways of Paris, where the past lingers like the aroma of a well-aged Bordeaux is where the Noire collection by Silk&Steel finds its muse. Under the creative helm of Sarah Cotterall, the brand has always offered pieces that are as much a narrative as they are adornment and the Noire collection is no exception, drawing its inspiration from a France that once was – an era imbued with elegance and a certain je ne sais quoi. Each piece in the Noire collection is a testament to the artisan’s touch. Particularly the collection’s Petite Perle designs are a celebration of subtlety and strength, designed to be layered and stacked, much like the stories we collect over a lifetime. Wearing them is not just an act of adornment but an act of remembrance, a way to carry the essence of a time, a place, or a person with us.