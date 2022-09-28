Once you make the switch to filtered water you can never go back to regular tap water. It’s the sad truth. Likewise once you get the new Breville AquaStation Hot in your kitchen you suddenly realise the benefits of having hot water at all times. It’s so effective that you might find that it easily combines pre-existing filters and kettles loafing around on your benchtop into one tidy classy package.

The Breville AquaStation Hot instantly filters water at the touch of a button, with a flow and filter rate of about a litre a minute, and has a water tank reserve of 3 litres, which is the perfect amount around our household, which has been limping along on just a small one litre jobbie until now. Its Active360 4-stage flow filtration system strips all of the nasties out of your tap water, including that weird chlorine tang you might pick up in your local reserve, as well as pesky microplastics, sediment, pesticides, limescale and heavy metals. It achieves this about 3x faster than most other traditional filters out there. Filter life is good for 90 days, or around about 200 litres. It’s fairly compact at 2.85kg with a footprint of 381 x 137 x 286mm.

Now, my personal favourite feature is the four hot pre-set beverage options, where you can select your ideal temperature between 45 & 100 degrees plus the cup size to instantly get piping hot water for your coffee. No more waiting around for the jug to boil a ton of water you aren’t even going to end up using, the AquaStation only heats what it needs. No wastage! Settings can be applied via an easy to use LCD illuminated screen.

The water isn’t the only thing that’s hot either; the reviews are great too, so you don’t even need to take just my word on it. “The AquaStation is an absolute joy! It’s incredibly easy & intuitive to operate. It has a great user interface with preprogrammed or customisable temperatures & water volume. It’s beautifully designed & is surprisingly small for its big 3L capacity! The filtered water tastes great, as do all of my teas & coffees.”

If you enjoy a good hot drink, or deliciously filtered water, then the AquaSation Hot is the water machine for you.

