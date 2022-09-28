The reimagined and redesigned rechargeable Oral-B iO toothbrush is offering a game changing service. It can give you a professional grade cleaning every day from the comfort of your own home, instead of just twice a year if you’re really onto it with that sort of thing. Don’t lie to me, I know how often you get your teeth done!

Give your teeth the treatment they deserve with the help of the iO Series. The technology in this thing is absolutely bonkers; it uses 3D teeth tracking to monitor your brushing across the front, top and back of your teeth, and uses this information to guide you to the spots you need to give a bit more of a clean on.

Interaction can be achieved via an interactive display which gives you a bit of positive reinforcement for a job well done, as well as setting up personalised brushing modes.

Did you know that Oral-B was founded by a dentist? It makes sense that the company is now the #1 dentist-recommended brand around the world. They know their teeth business inside and out. It’s this collaboration with the industry that led to Oral-B being inspired to using a round brush head that packs micro-vibrating bristles to promote a fresh clean mouthfeel.

Oral-B iO strikes the right balance between effectiveness and experience and reimagines how a brush performs, cleans and feels.

With improved technology and an all-new and quiet motor, the iO Series 10 comes in two colourways, Alabaster White and Black Onyx. It has 7 smart brushing modes, a smart pressure sensor so you can’t do any damage, and two chargers; one for home and one charging travel case for when you’re out and about.

