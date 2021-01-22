Oh what a dream it would be to live the life of an Italian noble. Spending your days lazing away in your private luxurious palace, decorated with 18th century Murano chandeliers, marble fireplaces and a frescoed ballroom, all overlooking the banks of a river.

Well, now that dream can become a reality with the Palazzo Serristori apartments in Florence, Italy, once owned by an aristocratic Italian family and now available to any punter who can boast the bank account of one. Dating back to the 1500s, the building once accommodated eminent figures, such as Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother and King of Spain, Giuseppe; and composer Richard Strauss, and will soon be turned into a series of 12 exclusive luxury apartments after a loving restoration.

Selling for between 2 and 7 million euros, each of the apartments will be embellished with period frescoes and will include access to the common garden, swimming pool and spa. Ranging up to 500sqm, the apartments will stay true to the building’s heritage, while offering residents the luxuries of modern life. Overlooking the river Arno and sitting just a stone’s throw from the historic town of Florence, these apartments are certainly fit for a Queen.

Images Courtesy of Lionard

