Guangzhou is a major port city in China with a long history as a terminus along the maritime Silk Road. Along with this past, Guangzhou is also home to a thriving arts scene, with many artists from the area influencing the world’s concept of Chinese culture. Taking inspiration from this history, London-based practice, Steven Chilton Architects, have designed a tapestry-inspired building to house the Sunac Guangzhou Grand Theatre.

Using the Chinese tradition of painting depictions of myths and legends upon silk tapestry and robes as a reference point, SCA has created a building that twists and folds like fabric, tucking in on itself to create entrances to the theatre. Illustrations by artist, Zhang Hongfei, were digitised, interpreted and then mapped onto the surface. Significant figures, such as that of the Phoenix, are given pride of place on the building, while the spaces in between are filled with birds and clouds to complete the design.

Standing out starkly amongst the sea of the grey cityscape, the theatre’s ruby red exterior acts as a symbol of creativity to nurture the next generation of performers.

Images Courtesy Chong-Art Photography

