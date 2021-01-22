The Dig

Starring Academy Award nominees, Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, The Dig is a drama film set in 1939 around the discovery of historical artifacts on the land of a wealthy widow. Edith Pretty (played by Mulligan) employs an amateur archaeologist to examine the unusual mounds found on her property and the importance of what lies beneath is soon discovered.

Streaming on Netflix from 29 January

Judas and the Black Messiah

Based on the life of Black Panther activist and chairman of the group’s Illinois, Chicago chapter, Fred Hampton, the film details how one petty criminal ultimately betrayed the group with deadly consequences. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Jesse Plemons, Judas and the Black Messiah is a powerful and moving film, with a message that is now just as relevant as the time it is set.

In cinemas early 2021

Ammonite

Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite is a story about two women from completely different worlds who find themselves falling deep into an intense relationship. Loosely based on the life of celebrated paleontologist, Mary Anning, the film follows her relationship with a woman who is sent to Mary’s care by her husband to recover from a personal tragedy. What starts off as rocky soon becomes a passionate love affair and the companionship soon alters their lives.

In cinemas 11 February

CubaDupa

With its hallmarks of creativity and diversity, and its setting in one of Wellington’s most quirky and beloved streets, the 2021 CubaDupa is set to bring an array of colour, culture and celebration to the city. With 470 performances, 20 parades and 1,700 artists over one weekend, the festival will be jam-packed with music, street theatre and visual art of all kinds. Featuring Troy Kingi, Richter City Rebels, local artist Miriama Grace-Smith plus over 100 food stalls, visitors can feast their eyes, ears, and stomachs on this festival extravaganza.

Cuba Street Precinct, Wellington, 27-28 March.

Kitchen Takeover presents Kārena and Kasey

Bay of Plenty foodies, get ready for another tasty culinary experience as the Kitchen Takeover is back for another innovative dining experience. With celebrity chefs and Maketu locals, Kārena and Kasey Bird at the helm, this round of the Kitchen Takeover series, called ‘The Taiao Edition – Food of the Gods’, will feature a locally inspired feast, with a strong emphasis on kai from the ocean and land, honouring the Atua Māori – gods of the natural world. The six-course degustation will take place in a secret pop-up location around BOP and will include a drink on arrival and optional wine matches. With a focus on sustainability and using traditional Māori cooking techniques, flavours and ingredients, this exciting dining concept is not one to be missed.

Tickets are available now from kitchentakeover.co.nz Secret location, Bay of Plenty, 25 February – 10 April.

Back On Tour

After their much-loved Tutus on Tour was put on pause due to the nationwide lockdown of March 2020, the Royal New Zealand Ballet is back on the road again to commence production.

Touring four works, including two classics and two new pieces, the RNZB will visit 16 theatres throughout the country in February and March this year, showcasing the power of dance within an intimate setting.

Tickets available now from rnzb.org.nz

Photo by Ross Brown.

