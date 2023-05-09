Sixty-odd years ago, the animated TV sitcom The Jetsons posited a template for a shiny technology-driven future, which may not have been a wholly serious work of futurology but fast-forward to today, and it actually wasn’t too far off. While the likes of Rosie the robot maid aren’t hitting the market any time soon, a certain global leader in service robotics is seeing to it that vacuuming and mopping our homes is not unlike a day in the life of a Jetson.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, who pride themselves on their products having already saved in excess of 100,000 hours of cleaning time in New Zealand homes, is no stranger to making waves when it comes to manifesting what the future of cleaning looks like. A case in point is their new DEEBOT N10 PLUS robotic vacuum and mopping cleaner, a purpose-built cleaning wonder that is designed to offer an uncompromising, hands-free clean to those of us who rather do almost anything instead of clean.

The DEEBOT N10 PLUS is positively brimming with features that were previously unseen in a sub-$1,200 price range. Boasting a strong suction power of 4300Pa, advanced TrueMapping navigation technology, up to five hours of run time, and an auto-empty station that holds up to 60 days of dust – all of which can be controlled through the user-friendly ECOVACS Home App – the DEEBOT N10 PLUS offers pretty amazing value. “We are constantly challenging ourselves, be it through innovation or value,” says Karen Powell, Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand for ECOVACS ROBOTICS. “And the DEEBOT N10 PLUS combines both by delivering an uncompromising clean with these carefully curated features never seen before at this price.”

And it seems the timing couldn’t be better with the appetite for home robotics growing rapidly in New Zealand according to ECOVACS, whose independent market research has revealed that Kiwis are now more positive about investing in robotic vacuums than ever before, even as the cost of living continues to rise. “With New Zealanders eager to embrace home robotics that deliver both convenience and time-saving, it was important that ECOVACS continued to step up and deliver a new, compelling option for them to consider,” says Powell.

The DEEBOT N10 PLUS features the OZMOTM Mopping System, which can vacuum and mop in one go. The robot knows where not to clean when mopping is enabled, and its ability to clean for up to five hours on a single charge is thanks to its upgraded large battery capacity of 5200mAh. Further cutting-edge tech is to be found in the ECOVACS intelligent TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation system. This allows the robot to map floors within minutes, performing 360-degree scans with Aerospace-Standard accuracy no less to create systematic and optimal cleaning paths – all of which can further be customised via the compatible ECOVACS Home app.

The perfect addition to the family alongside our trusty anti-allergy Poodle-mix pooches, the DEEBOT N10 PLUS’ auto-empty station also enables a convenient, hygienic, and hypoallergenic cleaning experience courtesy of its new antibacterial filters and dustbags made from non-woven fabric, in addition to an activated carbon layer effectively trapping 95 percent of allergens and particles, as well as absorbing unpleasant odours.

This latest masterclass in advanced service robotic technologies, which retails for $1,199, can be found at Godfreys and will also be available in JB HiFi, Noel Leeming, and other leading retailers by the end of May. The big picture, as ECOVACS sees it, is all about creating “a holistic ecosystem between humans and robotics in lifestyle and production” and when it comes to creating homes that become more seamless, powerful, and intelligent, allowing us to prioritise more time doing what we love, we’d say this robotics leader has certainly captured the technological optimism of our times.