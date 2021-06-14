The Best Ski Fields To Hit The Slopes This Winter

June is here, meaning winter has begun and it’s officially my favourite time of year. While cold dressing-gown days are great, nothing beats breathing in crisp mountain air and carving some clean ski turns on real snow. While heading overseas for some winter pow is out of reach, Aotearoa has several beautiful ski fields that we should take advantage of while we’ve got it to ourselves. Whether you’ve skied before or not, it’s never too late to start!

Cardrona (Wanaka)

Ah, Cardies. The classic, and most famous of NZ’s ski fields in the country. Situated in Wanaka, Queenstown, the family-friendly resort attracts skiers of all levels and tastes. From a halfpipe, a terrain park, lifts for all levels and two cafés, Cardrona has everything. If you or the kids need some help, they have plenty of lesson options and rentals available too.

Mt. Hutt (Christchurch)

Mt. Hutt was rated NZ’s best ski resort for 4 years; the Canterbury mountain provides a true alpine experience. They’re similar to Cardrona where they truly have something for everyone, if not a little more option. You can soak in the highest altitude spa pool in the country, or experience Canterbury’s only on mountain a la carte experience after riding.

Tūroa

On the south-western side of Mt. Ruapehu, near Ohakune is the mighty Tūroa. Equipped with the country’s longest vertical drop and the highest lifted point, this side of the Ruapehu is famous for its natural features like drops, wide trails, and gullies. There are options for beginners here, but would recommend Tūroa for more of the thrill seekers or lovers of the off-piste.

Whakapapa

NZ’s largest ski area and best beginners facility is Whakapapa. Located on the other side of Mt. Ruapehu, Whakapapa is home to the country’s longest gondola ‘Sky Waka’ and has introduced many to skiing in ‘Happy Valley’, their self-contained beginners area away from advanced riders. Fortunately, there are plenty of black runs for those more experienced skiers with plenty of terrain to explore.

Top image: Tūroa