The Best 8 Indoor Workouts to Try For Winter

Ah Winter… there’s a distinct nip in the air, barely any light when your alarm goes off and it’s pitch black by 5pm. Plus there might also be that uneasy feeling that if you’re not careful, your workout regime could easily be whittled down to merely pounding out the k’s on the dreadmill. Some people are all for rugging up and braving the decidedly more frigid conditions over the colder months. There are, in fact, advantages to exercising in chiller temperatures such as, it may actually improve endurance as your heart doesn’t have to work as hard, you sweat less and expend less energy, which in turn means that you exercise more efficiently. In spite of this encouraging fact, others quite understandably err on the side of hibernation and simply retreat indoors until the warmer weather comes around. If you are a member of this latter group, it is perhaps best not to make a retreat to the couch your only indoor activity. But consider instead one of these top favourite indoor workouts to not only keep your mind and body in check, but those fitness goals on track.

Jump!

Trampolining is an invigorating, not to mention super-fun activity that need not be relegated to the past as that favourite childhood activity. Plus it can be done indoors at a local trampoline park. Apparently, a six-minute session on a trampoline equates to running about one-and-a-half kilometres but it is a lot easier on your joints than pounding the pavement, thanks to its low-impact cushioning. Studies have also shown that jumping on a trampoline three times a week improves your strength and aerobic capacity, bolstering your fitness for other workouts you might want to partake in. Some gyms might also offer rebounding classes combining cardio with strength workouts performed on mini personal trampolines.

Hit the Wall

Rock climbing offers a fun non-traditional full-body as well as cardio workout that works on fundamental muscle groups, activating muscles in your arms, back and shoulders. In addition to working key posture muscles in the upper back, it also significantly increases leg power and hand grip strength, and will make you more adept at doing push-ups and pull-ups. Scaling an indoor rock climbing wall is not only a challenge of physical strength, but of mental prowess too in varying the difficulty by trying different paths, which demand different strategies to get you to the top. It also includes learning new skills such as rope-tying.

Glide Time

Bundle up and find your nearest indoor ice skating rink, which will offer more comfortably stable conditions regardless of the weather outside. Carving up the ice is not just a kids’ pastime. Aside from being a lot of fun, it is also a great workout for toning your core, legs and butt, alongside other more infrequently used stabilising muscles responsible for helping with balance, coordination and postural control. It is also relatively low-impact, making it a great workout for those needing a solution that’s not too hard on their joints. If simply gliding around the rink is not enough, try skating hard for 30 seconds, then slowing down for 30 seconds and repeating.

Find Your Inner Bliss

Yoga is the ultimate in relaxing physical activity that can be done just about anywhere in the home where you can fit a small mat. It offers a whole spectrum of styles to suit all levels and is perfect for putting both your mind and body through a workout. Not only does it improve strength, flexibility and posture, it also reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue. A great antidote for the Winter blues, it will leave you feeling relaxed, grounded and clear-headed. It also burns a decent amount of calories and is a great supporting cross-training discipline for more cardio-intense workouts such as running. If the colder temperatures are really getting to you, try out a more vigorous session of hot Bikram yoga at a studio, which will be between 35 and 42 degrees Celsius to give you a cozy, somewhat tropical reprieve from the chilly winter air.

Get Spinning

Chances are wiping out in cold, wet icy conditions or just generally being blasted with a freezing cold wind to your face while cycling in the colder months is not near the top of your list. In which case, opt for an indoor spin class, which improves your cardiovascular fitness, builds lean muscle definition, revs up your metabolism and lowers your workout threshold, plus you can set your own pace and be a part of a team with a common goal. The list goes on but also of note is that it is great for improving mental strength and relieving stress.

Join the Resistance

The beauty of this effective workout is that neither a gym or venturing outside is required. All that you need is the resistance of your own body to get working on improving your strength and endurance. The addition of inexpensive resistance bands is also a great way of upping the ante for some higher-intensity supersets. It is easy to master, suitable for all fitness types and is guaranteed to get your heart pumping. Studies have shown that programmes using resistance bands increase muscle strength and size, as well as decrease body fat in a similar way to free-weight training programmes.

Boot Camp

Inspired by military training, if you’re looking for an effective jumpstart to your fitness goals, a boot camp workout might be just the ticket. While a lot of boot camps take place outside at local parks, there will be indoor options at your local gym or community centre especially over the Winter months. Being one of the best ways to burn a whole heap of calories – up to 600 in a one-hour stint – these intense lung- and butt-busting drill-style sessions combine strength training exercises with high-intensity cardio to give you a decent full-body workout. Not only do they offer a great aerobic workout, they also help to build muscles with weights. Similar to a Spin class, boot camps also provide a class setting, which can help with staying motivated for achieving a common goal.

Hit the Pool

Swimming might be a classic Summer staple but the warmth of an indoor swimming pool for starters is always a welcome respite from the bitterly cold weather outside. It is also a super-low-impact workout that anyone can enjoy, with its buoyancy making it an attractive option for those needing to look after their joints. And because it is so gentle on sore joints or muscles, you can exercise for a lot longer without tiring yourself out. It is also an effective calorie-burner; depending on your weight, you can burn up to 400 to 700 calories an hour.