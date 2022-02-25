I don’t know if it’s just got a great PR team or what, but some people out there would have you believe that the Espresso Martini is the only decent espresso-based cocktail out there. I’m here to tell you today that this is patently untrue. The evidence? The Amazonia Espresso

Cut from the same cloth as the vodka-based classic but opting for the more lively, rich base of Hendrick’s Amazonia Gin, the Amazonia Espresso is the kick-up-the-behind you need on a Friday evening to get your weekend started. It’s a simple formula; the aforementioned Hendrick’s Amazonia Gin and a shot of espresso, topped up with coconut water and a dash of sugar syrup to give it that bounce of sweetness, and a twist of orange peel as a garnish because, well, a cocktail isn’t a cocktail unless it has some slightly pointless but aesthetically pleasing garnish thrown in there.

And that’s all there is to it. So, let all the rest lives their lives with the mundane, same-old espresso martini recipe, while you indulge in the botanical brilliance of the Amazonia Espresso.

AMAZONIA ESPRESSO

50 ml HENDRICK’S AMAZONIA GIN

50 ml Coconut Water

25 ml of Espresso

5 ml of Sugar Syrup

Twist of Orange to Garnish

Add all ingredients to a shaker, and shake over ice. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with an orange twist