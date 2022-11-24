The term ageing gracefully can mean a lot of different things to different people. Nonetheless, like it or not, when it comes to our outward appearance after a certain age, the typical side-effects are sure to eventually surface – be it fine lines, wrinkles, laughter lines or the onset of sagging skin. Sure, the graceful part is all about accepting change as natural and normal as time does its thing, but a big part of owning it we’re sure you will agree, is also in acknowledging that your body and face shouldn’t be any less loved. Looking at the top of your game, after all, is invariably tantamount to feeling your absolute best.

While contemplating the effects of time on the skin, it would be remiss not to touch upon those in the cosmeceutical skincare realm who have been quietly revolutionising the world with their expertise in rejuvenating skincare. For the past 30 years, Dr. LeWinn’s has been doing just this – formulating innovative skincare solutions that harness the latest technological breakthroughs and active ingredients with exceptional levels of safety and protection befitting the extreme Australian conditions in which they are developed.

Moreover, given the way of the modern world and its uncanny ability to work against our skin, what with our stressful lifestyles and environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV rays in the mix, it’s hardly surprising that we hanker after multi-tasking star products that are a deft hand at protecting and nourishing our skin. Speaking of which, it would be further remiss for us not to bring a certain serum of Dr. LeWinn’s to your attention.

Enter the Dr. LeWinn’s Line Smoothing Complex Triple Action Defence Serum. Being a tried and true innovation hailing from the science of treating changing skin, its jewel in the crown is a super-potent peptide called Snap-8, which has been proven to help reduce expression lines and wrinkles. Snap-8 utilises a unique formulation of antioxidants, which specialises in helping to defend against the action of free radicals responsible for premature ageing.

The active ingredients of this multi-talented serum are stored in three types of millicapsules, which are crushed upon dispensing to release their potent goodness onto the skin. The gold millicapsules are charged with a nourishing Caviar Extract, while the lilac capsules suspend revitalising Black Currant Oil combined with super-antioxidant Lipochroman-6, leaving the white spheres to release moisturising Vitamin E.

Renowned also for being all about skincare solutions that consistently demonstrate results, Dr. LeWinn’s Line Smoothing Complex Triple Action Defence Serum has been clinically proven to increase skin hydration by up to an impressive 142 percent after just 20 minutes, while 76 percent of users noticed a reduction in the appearance of lines and wrinkles after four weeks and a resounding 100 percent of users noticed softer, smoother skin after four weeks.

It goes without saying, part and parcel of everything that Dr. LeWinn’s does is about empowering women to feel confident in their own skin. However you choose to execute your gracefulness, when it comes to feeling 10/10 when glancing in the mirror, we have a feeling you won’t be disappointed with this skincare gem having a big part in you “owning it”.

