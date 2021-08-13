The Art of Intensity & Fitness Maintenance With PUMA Moto Pack

Anyone who has a regular fitness regime will know it takes a bit of organising and effort to get out of your oh-so-warm bed every day and commit to a brisk early morning workout. And while the health benefits in terms of cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, flexibility and an enviable body composition are undeniable, it’s that blueprint for tackling all the intensity that life throws at you and that mettle to persevere with your goals under pressure with a certain je ne sais quoi that can be the ultimate gift of keeping fit.

It would be an understatement to say that German sportswear juggernaut PUMA, who never fails to disappoint in bringing their high-performance-meets-street A-game to the fitness world, are more than au fait with that magic grit factor associated with “chasing intensity” as they have so wisely put it, in setting and smashing your fitness goals. For they have just delivered a brand new women’s training collection that does a wow job of exuding that try-anything attitude with a whole sway of style to match.

The PUMA Moto Pack training collection for women is an edgy masterclass in high-performance activewear bolstered with sweat-wicking technology and last but most certainly not least, an edgy dark-matte palette enhanced with leather-inspired textured print detailing to complement the wearer’s inner confidence.

Whether you are into strength, power, endurance or speed, the Moto Pack collection is your one-stop-shop for “living fast” and maximising your training aspirations while also doing it in style. We would suggest chasing that sweet spot of intensity in your exercise regimen with the Moto Bra Top, $70, and Moto High Waist Full Tight, $100. These beauties work hard courtesy of PUMA’s high-performing dryCELL technology, which wicks sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable, alongside the Moto Bra Top’s mesh racerback design optimising breathability with also the option of an extended bottom band and a high neckline with distinctive double-needle top-stitching for those wanting extra coverage.

Given the chill of Winter being at its zenith and all, you might not want to look past the coveted Moto Jacket, $120, which also offers the unique textured leather-inspired look melded with performance tech courtesy of its premium spacer knit and again, with the backup of PUMA’s hard-working sweat-wicking dryCELL tech. Though to be fair, you would now be looking far too slick, edgy and badass not to complete your killer activewear outfit by slipping into a pair of PUMA’s new Pure XT Moto Women’s Training Shoes, $130. These agile all-rounders are crafted with PROFOAM for instant cushioning and responsive step, and PUMAGRIP rubber for multi-surface traction and durability to ensure you remain light-footed for whatever training surface you step out on, while attaining the heady heights of unmistakable PUMA style.

The PUMA Moto Pack epitomises that perfect synergy between high performance and high style you want with you when chasing that intensity in your training, and can be found on nz.PUMA.com and Rebel Sport alongside other select retailers. Feeling motivated yet?

Top image: Stef Fit—Trainer, Motivator, Founder of WeGLO