Celebrate The Last Of Winter With This Reinvented Moscow Mule
Most often served in a copper mug to keep the drink at a cold temperature, the Moscow Mule is a simple vodka cocktail utilising the sour flavours of lime and spicy notes of ginger beer to make it a cool and refreshing drink. This reinvention of the Moscow Mule switches the vodka for gin, adds a shot of orange liqueur to give it more of a citrus sweetness, and a few mint leaves to up the fresh cooling factor. If you’re looking to kick the last few Fridays of Winter into gear, this Orange Gin Gin Mule might be just the ticket. It might be cold outside, but this chilly drink will cut through any groggy Friday afternoon slumps.
Orange Gin Gin Mule
Ingredients
- 8 mint leaves
- 20 ml orange liqueur
- 20 ml freshly squeezed lime juice
- 144 ml ounces London dry gin
- Ice
- 120 ml ginger beer
- Lime slice and mint sprig for garnish
Instructions
- Place mint leaves and orange liqueur in a cocktail shaker and muddle.
- Add the lime juice, London dry gin and ice.
- Shake to chill.
- Strain into a mule cup filled with ice. Top with the ginger beer.
- Garnish with a lime slice and mint sprig.
M2woman Dinner Picks
Popular Right Now:
Feeling Sweet and Sour? Here's A Recipe for the Perfect Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Pining For Summer? Try This Peach Tea Daisy Cocktail
The Art of Conversation: An A-Z (almost)
Spice Up Your Friday After-Work Drinks With This Paloma Cocktail
7 Fun Team Bonding Activities That Don’t Suck
Try This Classic Bramble Cocktail With A Fizzy Twist