Celebrate The Last Of Winter With This Reinvented Moscow Mule

Most often served in a copper mug to keep the drink at a cold temperature, the Moscow Mule is a simple vodka cocktail utilising the sour flavours of lime and spicy notes of ginger beer to make it a cool and refreshing drink. This reinvention of the Moscow Mule switches the vodka for gin, adds a shot of orange liqueur to give it more of a citrus sweetness, and a few mint leaves to up the fresh cooling factor. If you’re looking to kick the last few Fridays of Winter into gear, this Orange Gin Gin Mule might be just the ticket. It might be cold outside, but this chilly drink will cut through any groggy Friday afternoon slumps.