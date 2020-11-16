With the Summer solstice not long upon us, now is the perfect time to reevaluate your wardrobe and tune your fashion antennas for those long, breezy summer evenings on the horizon. As you refresh your look for the new season, it is essential to not only consider colour trends and silhouettes but also your comfort levels with the fabrics you choose while casting off a layer or two. And in spite of travelling abroad over the holiday season being off the cards, we have New Zealand designers such as Moochi to thank for some much-needed inspiration in looking to muses who exude wanderlust.

Moochi’s most unique high summer collection to date – palette five: mirage – imbues this season with a distinctly nomadic spirit expressed in cool linen blends, lustrous viscose, soft cotton voiles and luxurious lyocell. Considered and wearable style solutions take inspiration from a self-assured modern muse who “stands tall with strength and stature, traversing through otherworldly landscapes and navigating fearlessly through the vastness.” Set against the beauty of West Coast sand dune landscapes with radiant heat rising like liquid, the new palette plays on the reflective nature of “mirage”. Luxurious natural fibres pair with earthy neutral tones and textures, punctuated with vibrant bursts of colour, evoking a sense of celebration, energy and excitement in this nomadic exploration of style.

To help make your high summer style a breeze, M2woman offers you our hand-picked selection of Moochi must-haves from an exciting new collection that epitomises their unique signature twist on elevated, wearable style.

The nonchalant neutral of Oatmeal Marle contrasting with black stripes in a luxuriously breathable linen blend, heroes in Moochi’s standout suit featuring the Faith Blazer and Glowed Pant. The contemporary and softly-structured silhouette makes for the ultimate versatile statement jacket, perfect for layering up the right way at the end of a long, hot day.

The abstract liquid-animal print showcased throughout the palette-five: mirage collection expresses the fierce and independent nature of the nomadic muse in hues of olive, lilac and lemon underscored with a black and white base. The Esteem dress heroes this eye-catching graphic paired with dramatic double-layer puff sleeves that will do the talking for you.

Celebrated in every hue this season, from electric pops to bubblegum hues, Moochi opts for a bold yet warm wash of pink balanced with a romantic and airy, free-flowing silhouette finished with blouson sleeves in the Region Dress. This vibrant number gently cinches at an empire waist for a flattering finish – the perfect excuse to welcome a bright statement shade into your high summer wardrobe.

Moochi’s spirited muse wanders with purpose and oodles of movement in the Acclaim Dress, offering floating layers of asymmetrical frills that cut diagonally across the body. This elevated piece smacks of effortless evening dressing with its tiered ruffled silhouette, also offered as a stylish separate in the Acclaim Top.

The neutrals thread underscoring palette five: mirage is beautifully expressed in the softly-knitted Collected Tee sweater and cotton Layer Skirt in sophisticated Stone – the ultimate in easy yet sharp summer set dressing. The modest length of the Layer Skirt coupled with its multi-tiered ruffled silhouette can be easily dressed up with a pair of heels or equally dressed down with Moochi’s luxe solution to the contemporary jandal finished with smooth leather and ribbed trimming.

The full palette will be in store and online from 18 November.

