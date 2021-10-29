Look, we’re not here to preach about how waking up at 5am and going for a 10km jog every morning is the most fulfilling way to kick start your morning routine. Or how green juice and chia seeds are the next best thing, besides yoga and meditation afterwards of course. While there is no disputing that this type of morning routine sounds amazing and may work for some people, it is definitely not for everyone and we’re here to tell you that that is completely fine.

Whether you roll out of bed at 5am or 5 minutes before your alarm, your morning is yours and should be carried out just the way you like it. If coffee is something you need first thing to function, then head upstairs and boil the jug pronto! No judgement here. If throwing around weights followed by a protein shake gets you energised in the morning, then we are absolutely here for it.

Basically, we want it to be known that ‘morning routine shaming’ is not something we’re about. While some of us may thrive off those 5am starts and green juice breakfasts, others may simply find rolling out of bed a hard enough task in itself. Essentially, however you choose to start your morning is really up to you…but don’t shame others for doing something different to you. Be kind, embrace everyone’s morning differences and go forth and seize the day.