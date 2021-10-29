We all dream. Whether we remember them or not, dreams take up a large portion of our beauty sleep. It is said that the average person has between three to six dreams per night, with each one lasting between five to 20 minutes in length. Unfortunately, most of these dreams will be forgotten as soon as our feet hit the carpet in the morning, a tragedy that seemingly cannot be controlled.

While many of us may feel like Nemo due to our inability to recall our dream-like situations, there is the odd occasion where people do remember what happened the night before. These dreams are often vivid in detail and leave people wondering…was there a hidden message that I was meant to pick up on?

From teeth falling out to running naked down a school corridor, it seems as though many of us have experienced dreams we just can’t seem to explain. With the web at our fingertips, it is time to delve into the five most common dreams we experience and their apparent hidden meanings.

Don’t look down!

If you recently had a dream about falling off something, whether it be a cliff, a roof, or even a table, you are not alone. Dreams about falling from heights are common. Some believe that falling dreams may suggest that something in your life isn’t going as well as it could and that a new direction or path should be considered.

Is he naked?

Dreams about being naked in public are mortifying, even in a dream-like state. From running down the school hallway naked, to showing up to work in your birthday suit, these types of dreams happen all the time. It is thought that these dreams may indicate that you are afraid of revealing your imperfections to others and subsequently may feel phoney or not relatable.

Run, run as fast as you can

Have you ever woken up in cold sweats after running for your life in a dream? Dreams that feature a chasing scenario are more common than you think, but nonetheless can still be very scary. Some think that these types of dreams mean you are actively avoiding something in your life, or are attempting to escape or hide from your true desires or fears.

Who you are running from is an important factor in identifying the reason for the flight in the first place. If the pursuer is an animal, it could suggest that you are hiding from your own passion or anger. If the chaser is unknown, it could indicate that you are running from a past trauma.

Hopefully the tooth fairy will come

Ah, the fateful dream about losing teeth. Again, this dream is exceedingly common, albeit a little frightening. This type of dream could suggest that you are concerned with your ability to communicate with others or that you may have had an embarrassing encounter in the past.

Exam season is upon us!

Dreams about taking a test or an exam happen frequently, particularly if you are a student. Dreaming about being in an exam-like situation may indicate that you have a fear of failing in your life, even if you are no longer in the midst of your studies.