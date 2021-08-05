Spice Up Your Friday After-Work Drinks With This Paloma Cocktail

As we enter the last day of a week with a rather mixed bag of weather, we here at the M2woman office are ready to spice up our Friday with a fun little tipple. If you and your colleagues are feeling the same way, we suggest trying this refreshing and cheeky cocktail, the Spicy Paloma, which will take you right out of dreary NZ and onto a sundrenched poolside recliner at a Mexican resort.

The Paloma (Spanish for ‘Dove’) is a Mexican cocktail mixing the sweet and sour flavours of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit juice. This version adds a spicy element with a touch of chilli powder, guaranteed to bring a little heat to these cold winter days.

The Spicy Paloma Cocktail

Ingredients Sea salt mixed with ¼ teaspoon of chilli powder

Wedge of grapefruit

60ml grapefruit juice

15ml lime juice

20ml simple syrup

60ml blanco tequila

½ to 1 teaspoon chilli powder (to taste)

Ice

60ml soda water