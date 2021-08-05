Spice Up Your Friday After-Work Drinks With This Paloma Cocktail
As we enter the last day of a week with a rather mixed bag of weather, we here at the M2woman office are ready to spice up our Friday with a fun little tipple. If you and your colleagues are feeling the same way, we suggest trying this refreshing and cheeky cocktail, the Spicy Paloma, which will take you right out of dreary NZ and onto a sundrenched poolside recliner at a Mexican resort.
The Paloma (Spanish for ‘Dove’) is a Mexican cocktail mixing the sweet and sour flavours of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit juice. This version adds a spicy element with a touch of chilli powder, guaranteed to bring a little heat to these cold winter days.
The Spicy Paloma Cocktail
Ingredients
- Sea salt mixed with ¼ teaspoon of chilli powder
- Wedge of grapefruit
- 60ml grapefruit juice
- 15ml lime juice
- 20ml simple syrup
- 60ml blanco tequila
- ½ to 1 teaspoon chilli powder (to taste)
- Ice
- 60ml soda water
Instructions
- Prepare the glass by mixing the salt and ¼ teaspoon of chili powder together and spread a thin layer on a plate.
- Run the grapefruit wedge around the edge of a lowball glass, tip the glass upside down and dip the rim into the salt and chilli powder mix.
- Combine the grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, tequila, and chili powder in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake to chill.
- Fill the prepared glass with ice. Strain the drink over the ice.
- Top with the soda water.