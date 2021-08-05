Winkl: The Last Word in Sleep

An undisturbed good night’s sleep is essential to our survival. Given that most of us will catch around eight hours each night – a whopping third of a day – which clocks up to 229,961 hours in a lifetime or essentially one-third of an average person’s life, it is only natural that we would want to ensure this precious portion of our lives intended for sweet slumber is spent actually sleeping and not attempting to do so.

This would obviously, in large part, come down to the ability of your mattress to provide the right sleep-inducing levels of comfort and support with which to rest your weary head. Mattress innovator, Winkl, knows a thing or two about quality sleep. In fact, their self-professed mission is all about getting as few barriers as possible in the way of you and a good night’s sleep. And they have gone about this with a concise offering of luxury memory foam mattresses designed to offer the perfect balance of softness, bounce and pressure relief for your joints. Enter their most popular offering in their namesake The Winkl, and for those wanting all the bells and whistles but without the exorbitant price tag, the Winkl Lux.

The ever-popular original Winkl mattress is 25 centimetres of perfectly balanced memory foam goodness in comfort and support, courtesy of their pressure-relieving, contouring Winkl-flex foam complete with a removable and washable outer cover. The Winkl Lux, however, boasts an extra five centimetres of lux comfort, providing 25 percent more pressure-relieving Winkl-flex foam and 33 percent more contouring memory foam. Its supportive base foam layer even has precision-cut spinal support zones, which allow your hips and shoulders to sink in to improve spinal alignment. Its gel memory foam component is also charcoal-infused for superior antimicrobial performance and to ensure the coolest possible sleep. Such is the all-ensconcing comfort of the Winkl Lux, that it has been described as not dissimilar to sleeping on a giant marshmallow.

Not one to rest on their laurels, the purveyors of quality sleep have also complemented their ultimate sleep experience in the Winkl and Winkl Lux – thanks to requests from Winkl fans – with the production of their very own contemporary base setup in a bed frame that grows with you. Constructed from heavy-duty oak veneer with a lightweight engineered core finished with ventilation holes to ensure your mattress can breathe, the Winkl Bed Frame morphs from a single or king single to a double, queen or king with a simple upgrade kit. Not only is it quick and easy to assemble, it looks stylish and like the mattress, will not burn a hole in your pocket. Moreover the clever design helps to ensure fewer bed frames are banished to landfill. In any event, all Winkl mattresses are designed for practically any flat surface including platform frames or adjustable bases, slatted bed frames, as well as traditional or divan designs.

Part and parcel of producing a quality mattress is, for Winkl, also all about “righting the wrongs of the mattress industry” with a mandate to make best quality mattresses better to buy and better to try at fairer price points – all for under $1,000. As a result, they have pared back the whole mattress acquisition process by doing away with “expensive middlemen, greedy retail stores, pushy sales people and pointless technologies”. Their mattresses, ordered online, are speedily delivered free of charge in under 12 hours upon which you can trial them for 120 days.

Winkl hasn’t just stopped at helping us sleep better and to minimise the mattress-to-landfill path, they have also made it their mandate to focus on better outcomes for New Zealand communities. “Contributing meaningfully to the well-being of New Zealand is of equal importance to us. That’s why our products and services are designed to deliver better outcomes for our communities, our environment and our customers,” says Winkl. Accordingly, if for some reason you’re not completely satisfied with your purchase, Winkl refunds your money, collects the mattress and goes one step further in donating it to charity to help those in need sleep better too. All Winkl packaging is also 100 percent recyclable, so you can “help save the world in your sleep.”

Being quite clearly no ordinary mattress company, it has also not gone unnoticed to Winkl that there are only 68,000 Kiwis left in the wild, alongside the fact that we are losing two percent every year to predation, giving experts reason to estimate the Brown Kiwi will be extinct within two generations. This has led to Winkl’s partnership with The National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa in order to help give our flightless national icon a fighting chance.

If, like us, all this luxe memory foam distinction dedicated not only to quality slumber but to contributing meaningfully to the well-being of our communities has not piqued your deep sleep receptors and sense of responsibility, we don’t know what will. But one thing is for certain, Winkl have done a most stellar job of establishing themselves as the new last word in sleep.