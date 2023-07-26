Whether you’re looking for one, two, three or more new homes, GJ’s Kingsland design provides flexibility and options for your section.

Designed with a clever layout to maximise smaller sections, the versatile design provides a great option for those with small sites or looking to build an additional home on their site. However the options aren’t just limited to a single home, the Kingsland’s smart design is also made to cost effectively multiply for duplex or multi unit options.

The spacious design features open plan living with a central galley style kitchen providing a hub to the home. A generous living provides a great place to sit back and relax, while a sliding door opens the space to provide indoor outdoor flow. A designated dining space and powder room provide the downstairs with practical design for easy living.

Upstairs you’ll find two spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage, and a shared bathroom. The two bedrooms feel bright and airy with plenty of windows to let in natural light, while both feature generous wardrobes for storage. The main bathroom has a spacious feel consisting of vanity, toilet and shower. While an additional hall closet provides a great linen closet or extra storage option.

So if you’re looking for a clever layout to maximise smaller sections, a second home on your existing site or a design that can cost effectively multiply to a duplex or more, talk to your local GJ’s team about the Kingsland design.