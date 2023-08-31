Spring Sense

As we come out of hibernation, there’s a few olfactory roads that we can take into the new season. Adding to Sisley’s L’Eaux Rêvées Collection, d’Hubert, 50ml, EDT, $160, is an aromatic green citrus fragrance with a mossy accord and geranium at its heart. A powdery concoction of ylang ylang, peony and vanilla in Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush, EDP, 50ml, $206, makes for a feminine floral bouquet that’s perfect for date night. At the other end, for the diva who’s choosing chaos for the night, Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Le Parfum, EDP, 80ml, $261, is a sexy layered scent with jasmine, salted caramel and woody notes – a head-turner that’s not for the fainthearted.

Safe Strands

Following the trajectory of clean beauty demands, we’re looking for plant-based solutions to care for our scalp and strands. Betaine, from upcycled sugar beets, is used in Glowlab’s Smoothing Shampoo & Conditioner, $25, which acts as a humectant to reduce frizz and deeply hydrate the hair. Angel En Provence Lavender Violet Tone Correcting Spray, $38.90, uses grapefruit, rosemary leaf and lavender extracts to remove brassy tones. And if you’re struggling with gray hair, Vegamour Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum, $219, includes peptides, B vitamins and glycoproteins to renew hair growth and colour.

Swiss Sanctuary

For those who love luxury at its epitome, the La Prairie Beauty Suite at David Jones Newmarket offers a unique high-touch service to experience the house’s skincare and excellence in an elegant setting. A reward for loyalty, you can experience a La Prairie Luxury Facial with any two skincare purchases.

Classic with a Twist

Playful and eclectic, Paul Smith has expanded into home fragrance to deliver a collection that is reflective of classic British experiences. Inspired by Paul’s memories, the nostalgic fragrances are housed in meticulously designed two-toned vessels that can be upcycled as colourful vases, jars and coasters.

Reed Diffuser, $209.

Beach-side Therapy

In warm and sunny beach-side St Heliers, Saint Beauty delivers a range of beauty experiences that instantly transports you to a holiday. From relaxing facials and massages to advanced skin treatments that are results-focused, they’re a one-stop destination for those residing near Tamaki Drive.