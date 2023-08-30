Guerlain Interview Rouge G Lipstick Colourist Océane Robert

“Colour is more than a job for me; it’s my passion,” enthuses Océane Robert. Seven years after joining the quality control laboratory at Guerlain, the young woman still remembers the bright pink pigments that she saw the Maison’s colourists handling when she first visited them. “I was instantly captivated. I said to myself, ‘I want to do that.’” Whether by happenstance or by fate, a position opened up shortly afterwards. Performed by just two individuals at Guerlain, this unique job ensures that the colours of the Maison’s cosmetics are faithful to the shade envisioned by their Creative Director, Violette. Alongside her work partner, Isabelle, Océane learned to master a form of savoir-faire that demands great perceptiveness and even more precision.

It all starts with the analysis of the exceptional pigments that arrive regularly to the production site. This first and extremely rigorous phase helps determine the exact tone and colour strength of each one. “A red pigment will always be red, but, due to its natural origin, may present slight variations in potency or hue compared to a previous batch,” explains Océane. Next, the more creative, extremely precise second phase consists of meticulously adjusting the various pigments to obtain the correct balance, so as to “replicate the same shades time and again”.

Océane works on a number of different make-up creations, but confesses a particular fondness for the iconic lip colour that embodies the excellence and innovation cherished at Guerlain. “The lipstick as we know it today was invented by the Maison Guerlain in 1870! This pioneering spirit is still found in Rouge G, a sparkling treasure with its refillable, customisable case designed by jeweller Lorenz Bäumer.” Made entirely in France, the Maison’s lip colours stand as a crowning jewel of Guerlain make-up all across the world. “For me, it’s really the final touch of a polished make-up look,” explains Océane. “It brings a woman that sense of glamour and seduction, as well as the elegance and confidence to take on the world. And my role is to guarantee the consistency of the colours that make each product so unique.” Proud to ensure the unwavering quality of their many shades, Océane is an essential link in the chain of trust that has always existed between the Maison and its clients.