Rita Ora Completely slays in red at the D23 event, her dress reminiscent of her role as the Queen of Hearts in the musical Descedants: The Rise of Red. While the film itself led to a less than delightful critical reception, viewers still found Rita a high point in the film, understanding the assignment and delivering a truly great villain in the Queen. Despite a standout performance in the film she couldn’t be further from her character between takes.

“’Off with her head!’ It’s a very iconic quote for Queen of Hearts, and I was trying to find my version of that.” she told EW.

“Every scene after that, I would be like, ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t mean it,’” Ora says. “And Brandy’s like, ‘Can you stop? You are in character, do what you need to do.’ And I was like, ‘But just remember, I love you!’ And then we’d get back into it. It was great.”

While you can fake being evil, you can’t fake talent, and being apologetically nice apparently.