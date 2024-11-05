On their triumphant march around the world the cast of Deadpool and Wolverine took some time in Brazil where Emma Corrin got a chance to look statuesque in front of Christ the Redeemer.

Emma Corrin can slink into any role and inhabit it. It took me far too long to recognise the bald scheming twin of Professor Xavier in the Deadpool and Wolverine film as the same person who played Diana just a few years earlier in The Crown. For that role they rightfully earned herself a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

On the stage for their West End debut in Anna X Emma earned a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2021. Wherever they go they’re able to shine, whether it be a live drama or an on-screen popcorn flick. Emma’s also set to return on the much anticipated Nosferatu horror flick at the end of the year. But how does she handle the pressure?

After coming out as non-binary they’ve had to step away (like we all should) from reading comments online. “People follow me because they’ve watched something I’m in. They think I’m one kind of person, and then they’ll see who I actually am and how I present,” Corrin told Harper’s Bazaar. “I will never understand why. Who are you hurting by being yourself? Why am I controversial?”

“I think it’s fear. Absolute fear.”

When reflecting on their own growing fame, in light of a Marvel film going gangbusters they’ve tried not to think about it. “It is very much in the abstract,” Corrin told the Guardian. “I’m probably living in denial.”

Emma Corrin wears a custom 16Arlington black long sleeve gown inspired by the Fall 2024 collection.

Style by Harry Lambert and Photography by Ricardo Brunini For Marvel Films & The Walt Disney Company.