Meet Redan, the underdog slow fashion label that’s tailoring dreams for those of us who’ve been perpetually overlooked by the statuesque standards of the fashion industry—yes, the petite powerhouses.

Photographer Sasha Freemind @sashafreemind | Model Rebeca La Haine @rebecalahaine

Finding pants when you’re 5’4” or under usually involves a tragic shuffle between the children’s section and praying to the fashion gods for a miracle. That is, until Redan appeared like a fairy godmother with a tape measure, waving its eco-friendly wand and turning pumpkin-sized woes into perfectly tailored chariots.

Their Cotton Supersoft Movement Pant in angelic white, retailing at a devilishly clever $84.99 NZD, promises ZERO transparency. That’s right, you can now perform high-kicks at the bus stop without becoming the neighborhood peep show.

And then, there’s the Classic Corporate Pant, a masterpiece in both midnight black and ghostly white for $89.99 NZD. With a relaxed fit and four cavernous pockets, these pants laugh in the face of tiny, useless pockets that can barely store a coin.

Redan’s commitment to slow fashion is like a tortoise in a race against rabid, fast-fashion hares. They champion small-batch production that reduces waste and insist on using materials that are kinder to our planet. It’s like they’re knitting with one hand and giving fast fashion the middle finger with the other.

Future plans? They’re broadening their size range because inclusivity should be more than just a buzzword—it should be as standard as having buttons on shirts. It’s a novel concept that seems to suggest fashion should actually fit the people who wear it. Groundbreaking, right?

So, for all you petite folks who’ve been fashion’s forgotten few, Redan is here, proving good things come in small packages.

redanthelabel.com