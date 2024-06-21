We’re plunging into winter and leaving the award season long way behind us But let us take a moment to appreciate the best Chanel’s brand ambassadors had to offer us at the Hollywood Hotel’s Polo Lounge for the Annual Pre-Oscar dinner hosted by Chanel and Charles Finch.

Actress Alexandra SHIPP wore a pink, navy and white fantasy tweed jacket, look 29, from the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. CHANEL bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup

Actress and Academy Award nominee for “Actress in a Supporting Role” for “Barbie,” America FERRERA wore a black silk blouse from the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection and CHANEL black wool pants. CHANEL bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup. CHANEL Fine Jewlery:

“Coco Crush” cuff, earrings and rings in 18K yellow gold

Havana ROSE-LIU, CHANEL Ambassador and actress wore a white glittered cotton guipure jacket and skirt, look 49, from the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. CHANEL bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup.

CHANEL Fine Jewlery: “Comète” earrings and “Plume” ring in 18K white gold and diamonds and “Comète” ear cuff in 18K white gold, diamonds, and cultured pearls

Actress and writer Kerry WASHINGTON wore a black and white cotton jersey ribbed top with a black and red leather skirt, look 42, from the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. CHANEL accessories, bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup.

Kristen STEWART, CHANEL Ambassador and actress wore a black embroidered silk organza blouse and white cotton canvas shorts, look 47, from the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. CHANEL shoes. CHANEL makeup.

Actress Leslie MANN wore a black glittered guipure skirt, look 60, from the Spring-Summer 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection and a CHANEL black silk blouse. CHANEL bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup. CHANEL Fine Jewlery: “Coco Crush” earrings and rings in 18K yellow gold

Lily-Rose DEPP, CHANEL Ambassador and actress wore a pink broderie anglaise bustier with a multicolor tweed skirt, look 9, from the CHANEL Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection. CHANEL bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup. CHANEL Fine Jewelry: “Camélia Précieux” necklace and ring in 18k white gold and diamonds and “Ruban earrings” in 18K white gold and diamonds

Margot Robbie wore a black iridescent silk velvet jacket adorned with feathers with a matching skirt, look 22, from the Métiers d’art 2023/24 collection. CHANEL bag and shoes. CHANEL makeup. CHANEL Fine Jewlery: “Coco Crush” earrings and rings in 18K yellow gold