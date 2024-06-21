It’s no secret that colours influence people’s emotions, this is why when it comes to the interior design of your home it is crucial that you choose colours that will make you feel good. These days, with their being so many different colour options (even if it is just trying to decide which shade of white you want!), it is important to know what kind of style and vibe you want in your room before it is too late, as no one wants the dreaded hassle of repainting and restyling afterwards.

So have a look at some of the spaces in our G.J. Gardner Showhomes below that feature different types of colours, in different places and on a small to large scale, and how these colours change the style or the mood of the room to decide which colour is right for you.

White

We start with the most used colour in the interior design of homes, white!

The reason the colour white is so frequently used is because it is associated with purity and simplicity. It looks clean and makes a room feel more spacious as it reflects natural light and makes surfaces appear larger to the eyes.

White is a very uplifting and happy colour due to how it brightens up rooms. It creates a calming but sophisticated feeling to a space. White also partners well with every other colour. We can see this above in the left image, where the small touches of green in the top of the seats and flowers really pop and stand out against the white background.

Black

Black is a powerful and bold colour that can create a sense of elegance and luxury in a space. Black makes a space feel smaller as it appears closer to the eye. Black is often used in modern and minimalist interior design, often as an accent colour due to its ability to highlight architectural elements in a space.

In the bottom right image, there are multiple black elements all with different textures which adds further depth and interest to the room. The black is also nicely balanced with lighter accent colours creating an intimate cosy feeling to the room to chill and relax.

Too much black can make a space feel dark and oppressive, so it is important to think about the look you are going for and optimise other colours to balance it out.

Black and white is a common pairing (seen in all the above images) for a clean sophisticated look. This is because it compliments one another, as opposite ends of the light spectrum.

Blue

Blue is a colour that is associated with relaxation, tranquillity and serenity. The soothing nature of blue makes it perfect for creating a peaceful environment within your home.

The versatility of blue allows it to be used in different shades and tones in interior design. Lighter shades make the space feel larger and more open, whereas darker blues create a more intimate and snug atmosphere. Dark navy creates a mysterious and luxurious feel to a room.

Due to its calming effects and its association to the sea, blue is a popular colour for homes in coastal settings or beach-inspired interior design.

Green

Green is a colour growing in popularity. Associated with nature, growth, renewal and regeneration it is easy to see why people want to use it in their homes. Green is a versatile colour that creates a sense of harmony, balance and security in a space.

Lighter shades of green create a refreshing and spacious feeling in a room, while darker shades create a cosier and more intimate feeling in a room, as seen in the top right kids bedroom. Even if it is just using Green as an accent colour by adding a few plants to a room, it makes a huge difference!

Greens partner well with white and brown accents, again giving that feeling of nature and connectivity to the earth.

Pink

Pink is a colour associated with femininity, sweetness and love. It is a bright and cheerful colour that adds a touch of class to any space it is found in. Like we see in the above photos, pink is a calming and soft colour that creates a sense of serenity which is important to create in bedrooms and bathrooms.

The shades and tints of pink can vary to create different feelings in each space. Soft pastel pinks are wonderfully relaxing, dusky rose and blush tones work well with most colour palettes, while bright pink adds energy and vibrancy – be careful not to use too much bright pink however as it can be overpowering.

Wood-look

As it is so popular these days, we couldn’t leave out the wood-look. As a neutral element, wood adds a level of warmth and natural, earthiness looks to any room.

Like a colour, wood comes in all different shades, types and textures. Light wood colours feel open and airy as well as looking clean. Pairing well with white to create a beachy, coastal look as seen in the images above. Medium wood tones feel more vibrant, breaking up the room against other colours to make it more inviting. Dark wood tones add a dramatic and historic look to a room, but make it feel warm and cosy at the same time.

So, what is your favourite interior design colours? What do you think pairs well together? Are you after a room with a certain theme and mood?

Whatever is it you are looking for, GJ’s can help you design a home that matches your needs, wants and lifestyle so talk to the team today to start your new home journey.

GJ’s also have Colour Consultants with great expertise and knowledge around which colours and materials pair well together to create certain themes or moods in a space. They are there to help guide your thoughts to ensure you are happy with the final product or point you in the right direction if you are struggling to decide what you like.

Click here to find your local G.J. Gardner showhome to visit for more home inspiration.