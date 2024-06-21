Bulgari Global Ambassador, Zendaya shines in a magnificent Bulgari High Jewellery necklace, while attending the Dune: Part Two Red Carpet Premiere in London.

Milan, Italy

At the Milan photocall for the Challengers release Zendaya chose for the day a white gold B.zero1 look, while for the premiere she wore a Cabochon parure paired with High Jewellery earrings. Afterwards she attended the “Che Tempo Che Fa” TV show.

336970

Earrings Corona White Gold 750 18K 3,3 grs 2 Round Mounted Diamond Gia 0 ,90 cts

351394

Bracelet B.zero1 White Gold 750 18K 31,5 grs 90 Round Mounted Setting Pave 1,41 cts

361174

Ring B.zero1 White Gold 750 18K 10,0 grs 112 Round Mounted Setting Pave 1,63 cts

London, UK

While attending the Challengers premiere in London Zendaya chose a High Jewellery bracelet paired with diamond High Jewellery earrings and a ring for the occasion.

269024

High Jewellery earrings in white gold with 2 oval diamonds (1,50 ct), 40 fancy step cut diamonds (1,50 ct), and pavé-set diamonds (0,69 ct)

267683

High Jewellery bracelet in white gold with 8 pear diamonds (5,84 ct), 17 round brilliant-cut diamonds (5,09 ct), round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds (13,28 ct)

270659

High Jewellery ring in white gold with 1 oval diamond (3,01 ct), 20 fancy shape step cut diamonds (2,66 ct) and pavé-set diamonds (2,89 ct)

Rome, Italy

For the Rome photocall Zendaya chose a white gold B.zero1 look, while for the premiere she wore a stunning High Jewellery Serpenti necklace paired with High Jewellery earrings and multiple Serpenti Viper rings. The snake necklace has got to be our favourite piece in the collection.

273574

High Jewellery Serpenti rose gold necklace set with mother of pearl elements and diamonds

272514

High Jewellery platinum earrings set with diamonds

345226

Serpenti Viper white gold double coil ring set with diamonds

357940

Bvlgari-Bvlgari white gold earrings set with diamonds

357844

B.zero1 white gold bracelet set with diamonds

356313

B.zero1 white gold bracelet

359698

B.zero1 white gold three-band ring set with diamonds

Paris, France

While attending the “Challengers” Paris Photocall at Maison de l’Amerique Latine and before attending the Challengers Premiere Zendaya chose for the day a Bulgari Cabochon ring paired with a B.zero1 ring and earrings, while for the premiere she wore a stunning High Jewellery necklace paired with High Jewellery rings and earrings.

269149

High Jewellery earrings in platinum with 2 square emerald-cut diamonds (6,09 ct)

268529

High Jewellery necklace in platinum with 1 pear diamond (5,07 ct), 16 marquise diamonds (11,32 ct), 124 fancy shape diamonds (15,96 ct), 1 round brilliant-cut diamond and pavé-set diamonds (3,33 ct)

271023

High Jewellery ring in white gold with 1 oval diamond (3,01 ct), 20 fancy shape step cut diamonds (2,03 ct), and pavé-set diamonds (2,73 ct)

357914

B.zero1 4-Band Yellow Gold Ring 750 18K 15,3 grs 108 Round Mounted Setting Pave 0,57 cts

361232

Bulgari Cabochon Yellow Gold Ring 750 18K

357918

B.zero1 Yellow Gold Earrings 750 18K 10,0 grs 132 Round Mounted Setting Pave 0,27 cts