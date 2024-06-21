Zendaya: The One Woman Show
Bulgari Global Ambassador, Zendaya shines in a magnificent Bulgari High Jewellery necklace, while attending the Dune: Part Two Red Carpet Premiere in London.
Milan, Italy
At the Milan photocall for the Challengers release Zendaya chose for the day a white gold B.zero1 look, while for the premiere she wore a Cabochon parure paired with High Jewellery earrings. Afterwards she attended the “Che Tempo Che Fa” TV show.
Earrings Corona White Gold 750 18K 3,3 grs 2 Round Mounted Diamond Gia 0 ,90 cts
Bracelet B.zero1 White Gold 750 18K 31,5 grs 90 Round Mounted Setting Pave 1,41 cts
Ring B.zero1 White Gold 750 18K 10,0 grs 112 Round Mounted Setting Pave 1,63 cts
London, UK
While attending the Challengers premiere in London Zendaya chose a High Jewellery bracelet paired with diamond High Jewellery earrings and a ring for the occasion.
High Jewellery earrings in white gold with 2 oval diamonds (1,50 ct), 40 fancy step cut diamonds (1,50 ct), and pavé-set diamonds (0,69 ct)
High Jewellery bracelet in white gold with 8 pear diamonds (5,84 ct), 17 round brilliant-cut diamonds (5,09 ct), round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds (13,28 ct)
High Jewellery ring in white gold with 1 oval diamond (3,01 ct), 20 fancy shape step cut diamonds (2,66 ct) and pavé-set diamonds (2,89 ct)
Rome, Italy
For the Rome photocall Zendaya chose a white gold B.zero1 look, while for the premiere she wore a stunning High Jewellery Serpenti necklace paired with High Jewellery earrings and multiple Serpenti Viper rings. The snake necklace has got to be our favourite piece in the collection.
High Jewellery Serpenti rose gold necklace set with mother of pearl elements and diamonds
High Jewellery platinum earrings set with diamonds
Serpenti Viper white gold double coil ring set with diamonds
Bvlgari-Bvlgari white gold earrings set with diamonds
B.zero1 white gold bracelet set with diamonds
B.zero1 white gold bracelet
B.zero1 white gold three-band ring set with diamonds
Paris, France
While attending the “Challengers” Paris Photocall at Maison de l’Amerique Latine and before attending the Challengers Premiere Zendaya chose for the day a Bulgari Cabochon ring paired with a B.zero1 ring and earrings, while for the premiere she wore a stunning High Jewellery necklace paired with High Jewellery rings and earrings.
High Jewellery earrings in platinum with 2 square emerald-cut diamonds (6,09 ct)
High Jewellery necklace in platinum with 1 pear diamond (5,07 ct), 16 marquise diamonds (11,32 ct), 124 fancy shape diamonds (15,96 ct), 1 round brilliant-cut diamond and pavé-set diamonds (3,33 ct)
High Jewellery ring in white gold with 1 oval diamond (3,01 ct), 20 fancy shape step cut diamonds (2,03 ct), and pavé-set diamonds (2,73 ct)
B.zero1 4-Band Yellow Gold Ring 750 18K 15,3 grs 108 Round Mounted Setting Pave 0,57 cts
Bulgari Cabochon Yellow Gold Ring 750 18K
B.zero1 Yellow Gold Earrings 750 18K 10,0 grs 132 Round Mounted Setting Pave 0,27 cts