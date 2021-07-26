Our 3 Top Picks From Restaurant Month

Restaurant month is back on from the 1st to the 31st of August to showcase Auckland’s finest eating spots and shine a light on the city’s vibrant restaurant scene. We’ve taken the liberty of picking out three of our personal favourites (although I could have gone on for much longer… part 2 anyone?) and share our excitement for maybe one of the best months 2021 has to offer.

A new contender that should not be missed is Commercial Bay’s Poni Room. The Japanese-Southeast Asian inspired menu brings bold flavors through seafood-centric food and championing the fun pink wine that is Rose. Whether you want it in a pitcher, glass, bottle, or even as a slushy – they’ve got you covered! With a super-chill, ‘let-your-hair-down’ vibe, it’s the perfect spot to go with your friends once Friday hits that 5 o’clock, plus the food is perfect for sharing, with plenty of sticky, sweet, eclectic, salty flavours to try.

Restaurant Month Offer: $55 for a three course Asian-inspired lunch or dinner, including coconut crab arancini, twice cooked ½ duck platter with wrappers, lettuce, pickles, chilli dressing & hoisin, and Poni Pearl special dessert.

If you live in Auckland, have an appreciation for good food, and haven’t been to Soul yet… my question is, what are you doing? Providing the ultimate Viaduct experience, Soul is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a date night, birthday dinner, or simply a long day where you just can’t be bothered cooking. They use only the finest, freshest ingredients and take pride in their seafood while offering an option for even the pickiest of eater – gourmet Mac n’ Cheese anyone? You’ll want to be early with your bookings here, as every Restaurant Month event they host, they sell out. But hey, don’t take our word for it.

Restaurant Month Offer: $40 Two Course Lunch or Dinner; or $40 Social Hour for two.

As authentic as Italian food can come here in Auckland, is Baduzzi. Named after the Sicilian word for ‘meatballs’, they sure give meatballs a good name. Giving off ultimate Lady and the Tramp vibes, they pride themselves on their hand crafted pasta (Primi), meatballs (Polpette) and selection of other main dishes, such as lamb rump, seared fish, and scotch fillet. You’ll come into Baduzzi spoilt for choice, and leave feeling warm, fuzzy, and probably pretty full (which is a good thing).

Restaurant Month Offer: $89 Three Course Lunch or Dinner + Wine Matches.

For more information about Auckland’s Restaurant Month 2021, head here.