When you enjoy a Mission wine, it is more than just a stellar flavour profile on your palate; you are also becoming a part of an extraordinary journey, which started over 170 years ago. Inspired by their progressive forebears who carved out Mission’s foundation, to this day, not one iota has changed in terms of the country’s oldest winemaker preserving the present whilst laying the platform for a sustainable future.

A founding pioneer of New Zealand’s wine industry since 1851, Mission Estate’s unique story is underscored by a trailblazing spirit, which has captured the imagination of those with a desire to make progress and lead from the front. This “going against the odds” mentality would forge the determination to express a distinctive terroir through premium and most vitally, sustainable wine production.

Intertwined with Mission’s unique heritage, has also been the unwavering ethos of being guardians of the land – of a steadfast awareness of their role as caretaker of a unique terroir, whose potential, respectfully tapped through perseverance through thick and thin, has ensured all Mission’s wines are produced exclusively from grapes grown in accordance with rigorous sustainable principles.

A natural evolution of the purpose and passion with which Mission’s meticulous efforts in the vineyard and in the cellar have ensured the entire production cycle of their wine has remained in harmony with the environment, Mission has recently launched a new wine range called “The Gaia Project”, the inspiration for which was Mission’s environmental and sustainability journey so far.

Being a founding member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand and ISO 14001-certified for more than 20 years, Mission has a long-established international standard environmental management system in place. Mission’s winery was, in fact, rebuilt in 2007 to be purposefully designed to enable it to be one of the most energy- and water-efficient wineries in the country. Water and energy efficiencies today remain a cornerstone of both Mission’s winery and vineyard management planning.

Mission’s sustainable practices also extend to its carefully considered wine packaging, which uses labels and cartons, both of which contain a portion of recycled content and are sourced locally from sustainably-managed forestry suppliers. The treatment of the labels also employs environmentally-friendly printing techniques where possible, while Mission’s bottles are made from lightweight glass containing recycled content to minimise waste and emissions. Not one to leave any aspect of the land-to-wine journey amiss on the sustainable front, transport emissions are further minimised with all Mission wines being bottled, labelled and stored in-house.

Mission’s heritage and its pioneering human element is very much a part of their terroir, which has produced an array of award-winning wines with an enduring French influence. Widely endorsed, Mission has also accumulated many five-star reviews across all its ranges – Estate, The Gaia Project, Reserve, Jewelstone and Huchet – which are readily available online and featured in their new Mission Rewards loyalty programme. Wine-lovers will find this is no ordinary loyalty programme, it being one of the most innovative on offer in the New Zealand wine industry. “It was designed specifically with our cellar door and online customers in mind,” says Mission’s Brand Manager, Lois Scott. “We have tailored the programme, so our Mission customers receive usable rewards in real-time.”

Unlike many wine clubs, the bespoke Missions Rewards has no joining fee, no minimum purchase, no scheduled shipments and no membership tiers, which require upfront commitment. Members instead are able to reap the rewards and benefits right from the outset. For each purchase made, credit accumulates in a member’s online Mission Wallet, which can be spent whenever the desire to partake in an exceptional wine calls, buoyed by special offers such as membership and birthday bonuses, the unveiling of delicious award-winning varieties and cellar door exclusives. As members purchase, points accrue and benefits are unlocked on select Mission hospitality offerings with savings to be had on some of Mission’s most popular ranges. Mission Rewards is a tiered loyalty programme with members also receiving a special gift as they advance through the ranks.

Alongside Mission’s sustainability credentials and ahead-of-the-curve membership platform, they are also very proud to be the exclusive wine sponsor for The Women of Influence Awards. This national annual event is a frontrunner for attracting role models and leaders of today and tomorrow, which aligns perfectly with Mission’s core values of guardianship and the pioneering spirit. The Gaia Project, in particular, provides the perfect synergy in celebrating Mother Nature – the embodiment of arguably the most significant woman of all.

If you are looking to add a touch of inspiration to your table, Mission wines are the pinnacle of style and craftsmanship, their uniqueness lying in an unparalleled heritage – protected, grown and inextricably linked with sustainable principles spanning 170 years. “It’s simple, if you want to stay around for a long time and produce high quality, delicious and characterful wines, you need to take care of your surroundings,” says Head Winemaker, Paul Mooney. “Mission has always been focused on safeguarding the environment.”

