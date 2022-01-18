The couple of years have been tough for those who love to watch their movies on the big screen. With theatres closed for large periods due to lockdowns, many of us have been forced against our will to watch the latest blockbusters and old classics on our modestly sized home TVs and we all know the experience is nowhere near the same.

One family that didn’t have to suffer that fate was the Green’s from Silverleaf in Scottsdale, Arizona, who instead got to wait out the lockdowns by enjoying their movies in their absolutely lush $500,000 home theatre, which is now, along with the rest of the $16 million estate, up for sale. Tucked away in the McDowell Mountains, the stunning 15,603-square-foot home is being sold by Fred Green, a former Wall Street investment manager, whose interest in cinema goes beyond just having them played on his big home screen.

Green served as an executive producer on several Hollywood films, It Follows and Dead Don’t Die and revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that the project had been of particular interest to him when he and his family purchase it back in 2010; “I was determined to build a state-of-the-art theatre because I want to experience films under the best possible circumstances and in the best possible way”. The theatre showcases an awesome 160-inch screen and comes fitted with 10 seats, perfect for a movie night with friends or extended family during the holiday season. Along with the incredible visual experience of the massive home screen, Green revealed that the theatre had been specially acoustically designed to as closely replicate the big screen experience as possible, blocking out noise from other rooms so the film experience is uninterrupted.

Of course, the house that comes along with the snazzy home theatre is an absolute palace, complete with six bedrooms, a spa and infinity-edge pool, a six-car garage, several guesthouses and a wine cellar, good for storage of over 200 bottles. Probably safe to say $16 million still goes a long way in 2022.

All images courtesy of AZing Reality Media.