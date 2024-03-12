Good news for Auckland’s Queen Street as it welcomes a brand new luxury boutique near the waterfront. Christian Louboutin has quite literally set up shop in a 90-square-metre boutique located at the entrance of Queens Arcade. You cannot miss it with it’s bright red scale tile façade and blue ceramics. The inside is modeled on the designers personal haven, and has a cozy warmth about it. It’s more like a villa than a store. It’s broken into two sections, one styled after a daytime lounge and the other an evening living room. The lounge is adorned with the Maison’s signature red carpet and throughout are items showcasing a selection of both men’s and women’s styles. The collection stretches across shoes, leather goods, and accessories. The second room has a presentation focal point of the designers most iconic pieces with the space complimented by a striking red sofa. Low walnut wood cabinets around the room present what the luxury brand has to offer.

It’s a great space we can’t wait to return to.