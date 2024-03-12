Levi’s have focused on fit and fabric for their ‘24 Autumn/Winter collection as well as the democratisation of loose-fitting jeans. It’s time to get comfortable no matter what body type you’re sporting. The collection’s revamped and relaxed jeans offer both versatility and longevity, and we’re here for it.

They’ve focused on fit, creating subtle details in stitch treatments, deconstruction and patching. On the fabric side you’d think it’s “denim and be done with it”, but no they’ve made sure Autumn starts with super soft, washed-out fabrics that feel pre-broken in. Color-wise, ballet pinks and icy blues pop against washed blacks.

Leading the way for bottoms are the baggy mid-rise denim options, which is always a closet favourite. Officially out of the closet now I guess. The baggy offerings extend to versatile cargo, utility styling. The collection’s denim offerings also include the Ribcage Bell, a ‘70s-inspired super high-rise that softly flare.

For tops, the collection features an assortment of silhouettes and colorways in woven shirts and blouses that often nod to western aesthetics. Soft to the touch, the Mietra Blouse and Carinna Blouse offer foundations for any wardrobe with subtle prints and patterns.