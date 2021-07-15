Need To Warm Up? Try This Hot Toddy Cocktail

Winter is well and truly here and with comes all things warm and toasty. Scarves, crackling fireplaces and hot beverages are all on the cards as the nights get darker and colder. While many of us may become hermits during these months, there’s no excuse not to socialise with this delicious recipe for a Hot Toddy cocktail. Usually made with whisky, this recipe gives the traditional a fruity little spin with the addition of gin and cranberry liqueur. Gather your friends around, get the fire roaring and impress them with this tasty and warming wee drop!

Shania Hot Toddy Cocktail

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Gin (Preferably one with butterfly pea as a botanical – this will cause it to change to a deep purple colour once mixed)

1/2 tablespoon Cranberry Liqueur

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon grapefruit juice

1/2 tablespoon spiced syrup (recipe below)

4 tablespoons hot water

Method:

Place all ingredients in a Irish Coffee glass, top with the hot water and stir gently.

Spiced Syrup:

Heat a medium saucepan on medium heat and add two star anise pods, a pinch of nutmeg and four cinnamon sticks. Heat until you can smell the spices, stirring continuously. Add 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Add 3 peels of grapefruit. Simmer for 10 minutes, remove from the heat and strain, discarding the solids. Add 1 cup sugar and stir until dissolved. Keeps in the refrigerator for up to a week.