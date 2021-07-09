Need Ideas For The School Holidays? We’ve Got You Sorted

It’s that time of year again! The school holidays have rolled around and it’s time to figure out how to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained for the next 2 weeks. We’ve put together a list that includes cool and exciting things happening in Auckland at the moment for yourself, the kids or the whole family during these school holidays.

Auckland Art Gallery – All That Was Solid Melts Exhibition (FREE)

All That Was Solid Melts was made to takes us on a journey from isolation through the multiple anxieties of life and catastrophe, something New Zealanders are particularly familiar with, and along the way offers moments of historical sympathy, solace, and discovery. When, finally, we step beyond the itinerary we will have travelled through metaphors and emotions, realising that we too are simply passing through time, which is but a small moment in a longer plan; that we are but a spec in the cosmos. Explore major works by some of the world’s leading contemporary names such as Pipilotti Rist, Tacita Dean, Pierre Huyghe, Douglas Gordon, Katie Paterson and many more.

MOTAT Love / Science Exhibition

MOTAT’s new family exhibition Love / Science explores innovation in Aotearoa, highlighting the human stories that inspired it and the science that made it possible. With digital and hands-on activities, film and other elements, watch MOTAT’s collection come to life. From Antarctic adventures to harakeke surfboards, the humble cup of tea to medical milestones, Love / Science showcases technology that has saved, changed, and influenced our lives for the better. Getting to the heart of the story, this exhibition will take you on a journey through New Zealand’s rich history of innovation and ingenuity.

Auckland War Memorial Museum – Love & Loss (FREE)

From letters and diaries to emails and direct messages, the Love & Loss exhibition will explore the ways we communicate feelings of love and how that has changed and stayed the same over time. Bringing together letters from the Auckland Museum collection with loans and donations from the public, Love & Loss is about the emotional power of the written word and the sacred place letters, messages, texts hold in all our lives.

The Civic Theatre – Wicked

WICKED tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two girls who first meet as sorcery students at Shiz University: the blonde and very popular Glinda and a misunderstood green girl named Elphaba. The show features fantastical sets and spectacular costumes, and of the spell binding songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular” made famous by Idina Menzel, and Kristin Chenoweth in the original Broadway version. This production will feature an all NZ cast, including Kiwi music royalty Tina Cross as ‘Madame Morrible’, this show will wow audiences young and old.