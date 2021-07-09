Feeling Sweet and Sour? Here’s A Recipe for the Perfect Cosmopolitan Cocktail

Equal parts sweet and sour, the Cosmopolitan cocktail is the perfect balance for those who like something in between. While the drink’s popularity surged in the 90s, mostly thanks to Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw’s penchant for it, a cocktail called the Cosmopolitan Daisy has been around for at least 87 years, appearing in cocktail book, Pioneers of Mixing at Elite Bars 1903–1933, back in 1934.

Characterised by mixing lemon vodka with cranberry juice, tripe sec, and lime juice, the Cosmopolitan is a refreshing and fruity blend that should be on the menu at your next catch up with friends.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

45ml lemon vodka15ml triple sec 30ml cranberry juice 10ml lime juice ice For the garnish Orange zest, or a lime wedge on the rim of the glass.

Method