Feeling Sweet and Sour? Here’s A Recipe for the Perfect Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Equal parts sweet and sour, the Cosmopolitan cocktail is the perfect balance for those who like something in between. While the drink’s popularity surged in the 90s, mostly thanks to Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw’s penchant for it, a cocktail called the Cosmopolitan Daisy has been around for at least 87 years, appearing in cocktail book, Pioneers of Mixing at Elite Bars 1903–1933, back in 1934.
Characterised by mixing lemon vodka with cranberry juice, tripe sec, and lime juice, the Cosmopolitan is a refreshing and fruity blend that should be on the menu at your next catch up with friends.
Check out the recipe below:
Ingredients
30ml cranberry juice
10ml lime juice
ice
For the garnish
Orange zest, or a lime wedge on the rim of the glass.
Method
Step 1
Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with the ice. Strain into a cocktail glass.
Step 2
Make the garnish: hold a 3cm round piece of orange zest about 10cm above your Cosmopolitan. Carefully wave it over a lit match or lighter flame and bend the outer edge of the zest in towards the flame to release the orange oils. Drop the zest into your drink.