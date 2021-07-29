Need A Friday Pick Me Up? Try This Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Friday is here and it’s time to celebrate the end of the working week with your fellow hard-working colleagues. So gather together the troupes, order in a pizza, get out the cocktail shaker and serve up this tasty spin on everyone’s favourite Espresso Martini.

There have been several stories to the origin of the Espresso Martini, the most popular one being that it was invented by infamous London bartender Dick Bradsell in the late 80s. While not a true martini, as it doesn’t use gin or vermouth, the espresso martini is definitely one to add to your regular rotation – and especially convenient when you have the office coffee machine on hand. This one ups the ante by adding the tasty hazelnut flavours of Frangelico, while still including freshly brewed espresso – helpful for those who are more than ready for the weekend to begin.

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

Ingredients

60 ml vodka

30 ml Frangelico

15 ml coffee-flavored liqueur

30 ml freshly brewed espresso

Ice

Espresso beans for garnish Instructions Chill cocktail glasses in the fridge. In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Frangelico, coffee liqueur, and espresso. Add the ice and shake to chill. Strain into the chilled cocktail glass and garnish with espresso beans.