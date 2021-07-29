Toto Pizza Knows That Sharing Is Caring

While it’s great to head out for a big lunch with friends or colleagues, it’s usually the case that the more people you have, the more of a hassle ordering can be. Toto Pizza has clearly thought this through and has plenty of solutions to this kind of problem. Although they’re probably most famous for their incredible metre-long pizzas which can easily be shared amongst a large group, they understand that not everyone has the stomach for a big pizza in the middle of the day.

So as a lighter alternative, why not consider one of their equally incredible metre-long ‘platter’ style boards? The boards offer a little something for everyone and let you enjoy a wide variation of Toto’s fresh produce and authentic Italian flavours. We’ve picked out of couple of our favourites that you should definitely keep an eye on next time you and a few friends are after craving a taste of authentic Italian.

The first is their Affettato, a choice that is perfect for anyone meat lover. As you can see from the image in the header, the Affettato brings a board that is packed with delicious Italian meats, with slices of prosciutto, salami and mortedela (a traditional Italian pork sausage) covering the board from edge to edge. Joining the meat selection to balance the flavours are a delectable range of premium accompaniments, including cheeses, olives, truffle paste and olive oil.

The second choice we’d like to spotlight is a board of ‘fritto misto’. This selection offers a collection of delicious deep fried morsels including arancini (Toto’s famous deep fried saffron risotto balls), croquette, truffle fries and frittatine (essentially deep fried mac & cheese). This board is an absolute dream for fans of deep fried bites of all kinds, offering a fantastic variety of flavours for you to pick at.

If neither those recommendations has you salivating at your work desk, but the idea of the sharing board has peaked your interest, no worries, Toto’s lets you keep you options open and can put practically anything your heart desires on one of their metre-long boards upon request.

Of course, if you’re not the sharing type, there’s a whole host of other options of Toto’s menu to pick from. Check out the full online and dine in menus from Toto Pizza, available on their website.