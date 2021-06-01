Naomi Osaka, #2 tennis player in the world, TAG Heuer ambassador and M2woman’s cover star this issue (which I’m sure is an accomplishment she mentions when introducing herself) has become embroiled in a media controversy after opting out of talking to the press between matches at the French Open. This has since lead to her being hit with fines by organisers and eventually leaving the tournament entirely.

She took to Twitter to explain her position:

“Hey everyone, this isn’t a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago,” she said, referencing a Tweet she left days before criticising the need for press conferences.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my wellbeing is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.”

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

This win was a hugely emotionally charged time for Osaka, who won as the crowd booed the umpire for penalising Serena Williams.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always to to engage and give you the best answers I can.”

“So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences. I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that. I wrote privately to the tournament apologizing and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the Slams are intense. I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans. Anyways hope you are all doing well and staying safe, love you guys I’ll see you when I see you <3”

The fact is Naomi has nothing to apologise for. Sure, the Tournament is a money making venture, and having your stars run off at the end of the match might not be ideal if you’re hoping to juice them for maximum publicity. But do we really need press events between each match? Has a sportsperson ever said anything we’ve desperately needed to hear from these things?

These are athletes at the top of their game in the middle of high pressure events that their careers can quite literally hinge on. Having them getting picked at between matches is less than ideal, and I can sympathise with Naomi on this. Hopefully everyone else can too.

Things need to change, and Naomi has taken the first step in making that happen.

