It is often when we decide to pare things right back to their essence while being mindful of the quality of those things we choose to keep and how we spend our time, that we can achieve more clarity on what is important in our lives and shift our focus to one that celebrates experiences over possessions.



When it comes to morning rituals, we can all probably relate to being faced with a cluttered beauty cabinet laden with half-used beauty products that have passed their expiry date – a scenario that does little to promote a streamlined beauty routine that addresses the specific needs of your skin and speaks of appreciating beauty as a lifestyle as opposed to a chore.

Savar is one of those premium beauty brands hailing from New Zealand that is on the same page when it comes to putting simplicity, purity and all things natural front and centre, and shining the spotlight on enjoying more of those moments in life – big or small – that celebrate clarity, mindfulness, self-love and the sweet freedom of living a minimalist life on your own terms.

Savar’s founder Vicky Woolford launched her luxurious FernMark-certified skin and hair care brand for all skin types as a result of skin sensitivity issues she experienced with certain chemicals while working as an artist, and finding a distinct lack of suitable skincare options that could effectively address this problem.

With the simple mandate of curating an ultra-premium skin and hair care brand packed with safe actives and skin-friendly ingredients that would support all skin types including, in particular, sensitive and dry skin, Vicky’s exhaustive research in partnership with GMP-certified laboratories in New Zealand distilled her vision down to a carefully curated core selection of only the most premium and pure natural ingredients drawn from New Zealand native flora. Selected for their powerful antioxidant and anti-ageing properties, the hero botanicals crowning the Savar range include plant extracts and oils from blackcurrant, primrose, pomegranate, lemon balm, marshmallow and avocado.

If we had to pick one hero product from the Savar range that epitomises Vicky’s mission to offer a skincare collection formulated in the name of skincare being self-care, we would suggest Savar’s uber-rich and nourishing Hydrating Antioxidant Face Mask, $54 – and that it should be a fixture in your day-to-day routine. This beautifully fragranced plant-based gem is perfect for sensitive and very dry skin thirsting for an uber-boost of moisture that will leave your face glowing and feeling smooth, nourished and protected. Enriched with blackcurrant seed oil rich in vitamin C, A and K, antioxidants and essential fatty acids to soothe, calm and protect the skin alongside organic pomegranate – one of nature’s most potent age-defying antioxidants – for combating dryness and helping to regenerate the skin, this super mask can either be left on for 20 to 25 minutes before removing with a slightly damp cloth or overnight for an extra moisture boost.

We can all probably relate to the need for taking some guiltless moments out for ourselves each day to pursue “the essence and qualities of human life, and to enjoy its offerings”. If engaging in a nourishing “me time” skincare ritual to de-stress and reset sounds like you, then Savar would be the perfect place to start.

