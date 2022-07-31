Minimalism is an ever popular home trend that is beautifully captured in this custom design GJ’s Hamilton showhome. Designed to emulate the elegance and charm of a modern riverside lodge.

Entering from the street, a short hallway leads into the kitchen-dining-living hub of the home. Here your eyes are drawn to a raked ceiling that gives this space a feeling of grand and uncluttered refinement. The natural colour of the laminate wood-look flooring softens a black and white decorative theme, to keep the mood relaxed and informal.

The modern kitchen has a powerful presence, but it doesn’t shout for attention. The most decorative element is a Fisher & Paykel 90cm dual cooker, which is dramatically framed by a Dekton marble-look splashback and matching benchtop.

The main bench includes barstool seating and a wine fridge, to keep the cook’s audience happy during meal prep times. Behind the kitchen there’s a fully-fledged scullery with a delightful difference – windows to the outside!

Adjacent to the casual living zone is a separate lounge for media viewing and tranquil evenings. Here the feature wall of dark panelling provides a perfect backdrop for a wall-mounted television. Alongside is an SCF frameless gas fire, which manages to be both a work of art and an effective heat source. The vaulted ceiling in this room supports excellent acoustics for movie nights.

A vaulted ceiling also features in the master bedroom, which is in a wing of its own. This spacious haven is serviced by a generous walk-in wardrobe and an immaculate black-tiled ensuite bathroom with freestanding stone tub, custom vanity and frameless shower.

On the other side of the home there are another three double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes and attractive high horizontal windows. These rooms share access to the main bathroom, which is classically styled in neutral tones and white. The freestanding Athena bath adds a touch of spa-style glamour to this room.

As you’d expect with a floorplan of nearly 260m2, there are various extra features that are designed to surprise and delight. These include a two-seat study and a multi-purpose nook off the family living area. It’s easy to imagine this intriguing room as a library, music studio or hobby space.

If you’re looking to create your own minimalist masterpiece, make sure to visit GJ’s beautiful Riverlodge Retreat showhome. Or talk to your local GJ’s team today about building you a home that we can both be proud of.