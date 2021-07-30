Make Your Home The Ultimate Staycation Spot

With the winter months taking on their full effect, we’ve been wrapped up and huddled away indoors to keep warm, dreaming of tropical beaches and wishing we could book a getaway to relax and unwind.

But what if you could come home to a place that feels like a relaxing resort everyday? Until now the tranquil feel of a beach resort was only achievable on an island getaway. But as demonstrated in G.J. Gardner’s Resort Retreat showhome, you can now achieve these vibes at home.

The inside of the home is designed to feel relaxing, functional and spacious. The open plan family room provides plenty of space to relax, dine or cook in the stylish teppanyaki-style kitchen. Large windows and sliding doors open this space to the home’s outdoor entertaining areas providing great indoor-outdoor flow.

A separate living room flows off from the main entertainment hub to provide a more intimate area. With warm and rich colours, this room feels like a private sanctuary to unwind and relax after a long day.

Resort-style inspiration transfers to every corner of this home. Including the spa like feel of the home’s bathroom, with a stylish Levivi Marbella free standing bath. The main bathroom has an abundance of naturistic finishes, such as the wooden cabinetry and stone look wall tilling.

If the rest of the home took inspiration from a resort, then the master bedroom took inspiration from a luxurious suite. Spacious and inviting, the room is truly a private oasis with a luxurious feel at its core. Access to a private decking area, a beautifully arranged walk-in wardrobe and adjacent ensuite with an attractive contrasting vanity make this suite feel like a private sanctuary.

As you approach this home, you’ll immediately feel as though you have been transported to a tropical destination. It all starts with the homes exterior, decorated by feature brickwork, the premier brick is painted, bagged and rotated, transforming the home into an eye catching feature that creates the feel of a luxurious resort.

