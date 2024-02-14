With our beautiful summer currently in full swing we have decided to highlight some of our favourite spots where you can kick back, relax and just enjoy the sunshine! So if you’re a summer lover and looking for somewhere new to call home, feel free to get some inspiration and tell us, which of these beautiful G.J. Gardner showhomes would you choose?

Hamptons meets Paerata

If you are actively seeking those summer vibes, Hamptons meets Paerata is not one to be missed. This modern home draws inspiration from the iconic and luxurious homes located in the Hamptons. Featuring a light colour scheme, polished fittings and beautiful decor throughout the interior. The modern kitchen is accompanied by a large scullery, while the living area leads straight out onto the deck. Giving you the option to open up the whole house to host and entertain friends and family.

Greenhill Tranquility

Greenhill Tranquility located in Hamilton is a stylish, new family home that has the perfect combination of summer vibes and comfort. This comes from the beautiful outdoor area, which includes a large deck for entertaining and a secluded spa area to help you unwind and relax. Other features of the home are the elegant kitchen, a modern colour palette, large windows and ranch sliders to fill the home with natural sunlight.

Kupe Glamour

Kupe Glamour is designed to enjoy the gorgeous beaches and great surf of the iconic seaside town of Whitianga. Featuring a sleek kitchen with feature lighting, which seamlessly flows into the comfort of the living, dining and outside area. Large ranch sliders show off an exquisite outside area which features a large deck, a patio and a generous garden for pets and kids. Surrounded by palm trees and greenery, this home is an entertainer’s dream!

Ara Hills Adventure

Ara Hills Adventure is a home full of personality which radiates summer vibes. Located near the beautiful Orewa beach and seaside town, the coastal feel has been translated throughout the home’s interior. Portrayed through the chic kitchen, bright colour scheme with hints of wood and greenery, and large windows for the sun to flood in. The open layout allows the kitchen to be the centre of attention surrounded by the living, dining and outdoor area. A separate media room also allows somewhere for the kids to play while the parents entertain or enjoy their own space.