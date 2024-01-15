The Mini Countryman Cooper S Plugin Hybrid stands out as a unique offering in the expanding realm of hybrid vehicles. After spending some time behind the wheel, it’s evident that this Mini offers an impressive blend of fun, style, efficient hybrid technology, and practicality.

The Countryman is immediately eye-catching. A unique design sets it apart from the crowd, making it a head-turner on the road. The unmistakable Mini design elements, from the big round centre console to the iconic round mirrors, offer a sense of familiarity that Mini enthusiasts will appreciate.

Step inside, and you’ll find a beautifully crafted interior. There’s no shortage of leather to add a touch of luxury to the cabin. The standout style feature is the large central screen, which, while not as expansive as an iPad, is great at highlighting the key information you need. The seamless integration of Apple CarPlay is a highlight, allowing you to access navigation and other phone features effortlessly – and all through Siri. There’s a compact and unique secondary instrumentation screen that provides essential information such as fuel and battery levels, and a heads-up display to keep you informed on your journey.

The physical controls are well-placed and user-friendly, with chunky rotary dials for temperature control and a dual-zone climate system. Two sunroofs, one of which opens fully, add to the feeling of openness in the cabin.

What truly stands out in the Mini Countryman is the exceptional Harman Kardon stereo system. It delivers a rich and immersive audio experience that’s hard to beat, eliminating the need for any audio system upgrades unless you’re a true audiophile.

Much larger than the original Mini, it offers generous headroom, accommodating a 6 foot adult easily. The original ‘Mini meets SUV’ squareness contributes to excellent visibility, and even the chunkier A-pillar doesn’t obstruct the view significantly. Safety features are present, and the quality of materials in the interior, such as the leather and stitching, exude a sense of luxury typically found in more expensive vehicles.

A capable hybrid powertrain powers this model. It’s three-cylinder engine, while small in displacement, is complemented by an electric motor, resulting in a well-balanced combination. Driving ‘All4’ – Mini’s word for All Wheel Drive – the hybrid system operates seamlessly, and the car can run silently on electric power alone for 80+km when fully charged. While there are options to control the electric drive settings, we generally found that the easiest was to let the Mini make the decisions — however we may have indulged in the extra zippy sport mode from time to time, further widening the grin!

The driving experience is peppy around town, although it’s not a performance car. The car’s hybrid system handles the power delivery smoothly. It’s ideal for those who want a car that simply gets the job done without requiring any knowledge of what’s happening. In that, it’s an ideal first electric, all the benefits, none of the fuss.

The car shines in practicality and versatility. It’s equally at home in city traffic, crowded parking lots, or on the school run as it is on the highway for a longer journey. This is a car that combines European luxury with Mini’s iconic charm.

The Mini offers excellent manoeuvrability, making parking and navigating traffic a breeze. It provides top-notch visibility, and the advanced sensors and electronics remind you of the impressive engineering behind the scenes.

Final Thoughts

The Mini Countryman Cooper S Plugin Hybrid is a versatile and fun-to-drive car that caters to a wide range of needs. It’s equally comfortable running errands around town or embarking on longer journeys. Mini has managed to infuse this small SUV with a distinctive Mini character, retaining the brand’s essence while offering a modern and practical driving experience.

Loaded with options, all wheel drive, electric silence, chargeable from a fast charger or at home, the Mini Countryman Cooper S Plugin Hybrid is a remarkable offering, showing Mini’s iconic style into the world of small SUVs. It combines the agility and practicality of an SUV with the unmistakable character of Mini. It’s a car that’s not just about driving; it’s about enjoying the journey with a smile on your face.