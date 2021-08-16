Low Light Plants Made For Shade And Hard To Kill

If you’re anything like me, you love the look of having a full-on jungle in your house and naming yourself a ‘Plant Mom’. However, you’ll also know that this fantasy is a lot easier said than done when in all your past endeavors, you may as well name yourself a murderer. Whether it be overwatering, underwatering, not having holes in the bottom of your pot or the wrong lighting, sometimes it honestly just feels like nothing you can do to keep those precious babies alive, no matter how much attention you give them. Here are our fav house plants that can not only keep the house stylish, but save your name in the plant community.

The ZZ Plant

The ZZ stands for Zamioculcas Zanzibar. Despite its tongue twister of a name, this plant is commonly seen in public places such as shopping malls and restaurants and honestly – if it can survive there, it can survive anywhere. Known for being strongly tolerant to drought and preferring low/moderate light, the ZZ Plant is the perfect addition to the house of a black thumb such as myself.

Cast Iron Plant

It has many names, but the scientific name is Aspidistra. Though, it has been known by the Saloon and Barroom Plant due to where it used to grow. Like the ZZ plant, if it can grow in a bar, it can grow almost anywhere… right? While it is a slow grower, when it fills out you can divide it so that it can multiply. Bringing plenty of texture and thick hearty leaves, the Cast Iron is a low light plant and can go dry between watering. Low maintenance equals low risk of killing it, and for that I give an A+.

Devil’s Ivy

Otherwise known as Potho’s, this plant can survive in a vast range of environments and lighting conditions. They are also versatile in a way that they can grow in either dry or wet soil. Due to its strong tolerance for low light, it is the perfect addition to the office, bedroom, or any indoor space you please really. I’m not suggesting ignoring or reject your greenery, but what I will say is that even if the Devil’s Ivy feels some neglect, it will typically still push out new growth.

Succulents

One of the easiest ‘plants’ to look after, succulents retain water meaning they thirst for minimal attention. As an ideal choice for a window ledge or desk, they’re often sold in smaller pots and respond well to lots of sunlight, only requiring a few watering’s a month.