Over the French Summer Louis Vuitton is turning over it’s Saint Tropez Restaurant at the White 1921 Hotel to Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Donckele and pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, so get ready for a five star experience. These two connoisseurs have put their hands and heads together to design a gourmet journey born of the local terroir, a menu of Mediterranean flavours.

During the afternoon are sweet treats ranging from desserts to a tarte tropézienne. Over dinner you can enjoy regional ingredients used in Sushi made with Camargue rice unfurls unique umami with John Dory and other local catches. Highlights include mackerel, sardines and Genoese gamberoni (caramote prawns) or artichokes, aubergines, hazelnuts and beefsteak tomatoes grown by Provençal market gardeners and what better place to experience it than on the coast in Saint-Tropez.

The décor maintains the Mediterranean theme with blue and white tiling reminiscent of Louis Vuittons new “By The Pool” resort collection.